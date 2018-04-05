Built-in audio has never been a particularly strong suit for most phones. Manufacturers are usually happy to just drill a couple of holes into the bottom of their devices and call it a day, but the end result is usually a tinny, thin-sounding speaker that'll leave you connecting to headphones or Bluetooth speakers more often than not.

Every once in a while, though, we see a phone that actually makes onboard audio a priority. HTC is probably best-known for this, putting a big focus on its front-facing BoomSound speakers when it launched the legendary One M7. Since then, a number of other companies have tried their hand at front-firing speakers, but eventually even HTC gave up on the idea, because it just gets in the way of a beautiful design.

They're both better than a mono speaker grill, but one boasts superior audio while the other saves room for design.

The HTC U11, along with the newer and, if you ask me, much better looking U11+, forego the dual front-firing speakers and instead opt for a layout that Apple has been using since the iPhone 7; a combination of the earpiece speaker and a speaker grill along the bottom edge. Most recently, Samsung has started doing the same with its Galaxy S9 and S9+, but why has this become the new norm?

This stereo speaker configuration makes a lot of sense from a design perspective. Nearly every phone is built with these two components in mind (save for a few devices with oddities like bone conduction), so there's nothing to change as far as the outward appearance goes. The same can't be said about the dual front-facing speaker layout, which is becoming increasingly less viable as the market shifts towards bezel-less phones with taller aspect ratio displays.