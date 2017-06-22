With the announcement of Samsung's Galaxy Folder 2 flip phone in South Korea, it's a wonder if we're backtracking through time to when phones were simpler things.
I can't believe I'm writing about a flip phone in 2017, but lo and behold, here we are.
What you see here is Samsung's Galaxy Folder 2, a flip phone with a 3.8-inch display that's sandwiched in between a large keypad and an outward-facing metal shell. There are also separate shortcut buttons for quickly accessing contacts, text messages, social channels, and the camera app — just like on the flip phones or yore — in addition to physical Android navigation buttons.
Inside, the Galaxy Folder 2 is a 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Fret not about the limited storage space, however, as there's an additional expansion slot along with a 1950mah battery powering the entire thing.
Unfortunately, even if you wanted to buy this thing for a giggle, you'd have to contend with its year-old, outdated software. The Galaxy Folder 2 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is so old. It's also equipped with 15 special ringtones that, according to a translation of the Korean-written press release, "focus on the audible spectrum of the middle-aged people."
The Galaxy Folder 2 is only available in South Korea at present. However, it got us thinking: is what's happening overseas an indication of what's coming to the mainstream phone market? Are we due for a resurgence of cellphones past? Has nostalgia officially caught up enough that it's affecting technology, too? What do you think?
Reader comments
Flip phones are making a comeback
I'm guessing that since this isn't Samsung's first Android flip phone, it's not really a sign of anything.
I'd love a flip phone.
LG has a flip phone out now. Seems like a perfect time for a comeback for the BlackBerry Style:
http://www.gsmarena.com/blackberry_style_9670-3326.php
Here in the USA there won't be a market for them. At least nothing worth while...