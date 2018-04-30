I have a confession to make. I ordered the Amazon Echo Buttons when they were first announced. And I didn't take them out of the box for months. Months.

That's not usually the sort of thing you'd expect to read in a post asking if these things are worth it. I know. So let's flip things on their head yet again:

Yes, Amazon Echo Buttons are worth it. If you actually use them.

What are Amazon Echo Buttons?

Ah! Good question. An Amazon Echo Button is a $20 pair of buttons that work with an Amazon Echo. Actually, these things maybe should have been called Amazon Echo Buzzers. Because they're basically like a battery-powered game-show buzzer that works with an Amazon Echo.

But it's probably a good thing they didn't called Amazon Echo Buzzer. That just sounds weird.

Anyway. You'll connect up to four of these things to the Amazon Echo, and fire up a game on the Echo that takes advantage of them. You versus ... someone. You hit the button to chime in. First button-presser gets to answer.

Oh, and they have fun colors that light up.

That's it.