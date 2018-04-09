One of the hot new features on newer flagships is their ability to work with augmented reality (AR) applications. Pokémon Go was the first big AR game release, and Apple introduced its Animoji feature in late 2017. On the Android side, Google has been working to provide a standardized AR ecosystem with ARCore.

This is everything you need to know about ARCore! Origins with Tango

ARCore isn't Google's first foray into augmented reality. Earlier development kits and phones had Tango (first known as Project Tango); these were devices with dedicated camera hardware to do most of the same thing that ARCore now does in software. There were two phones that worked with Tango — the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and the Asus Zenfone AR. The phones themselves were fine, but the AR implementation was half-baked at best. Requiring dedicated hardware and shipping on niche devices meant that Tango was never going to take the world by storm, but the lessons that Google and developers learned with Tango are still relevant with ARCore. More: What's the difference between Tango and ARCore? What phones work with ARCore?