One of the hot new features on newer flagships is their ability to work with augmented reality (AR) applications. Pokémon Go was the first big AR game release, and Apple introduced its Animoji feature in late 2017. On the Android side, Google has been working to provide a standardized AR ecosystem with ARCore.
Origins with Tango
ARCore isn't Google's first foray into augmented reality. Earlier development kits and phones had Tango (first known as Project Tango); these were devices with dedicated camera hardware to do most of the same thing that ARCore now does in software. There were two phones that worked with Tango — the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and the Asus Zenfone AR. The phones themselves were fine, but the AR implementation was half-baked at best. Requiring dedicated hardware and shipping on niche devices meant that Tango was never going to take the world by storm, but the lessons that Google and developers learned with Tango are still relevant with ARCore.
What phones work with ARCore?
ARCore launched on Google's Pixel line, but quickly spread to devices from other manufacturers. LG and Samsung flagships from the last couple years are supported, as well as the Asus ZenFone AR. As time goes on, expect most Android phones to support ARCore.
Which apps support ARCore?
ARCore applications range from lighter fare like being able to stick BB-8 on your desk to making sure that IKEA furniture you're looking at actually fits in your living room. There are education apps that can help you explore the world or the human body, and games for fighting aliens. Check out which apps you can use — you're sure to find something entertaining or useful!
More to come!
Google is just getting started with ARCore. There will surely be new features announced at this year's Google I/O developer conference and alongside this year's Pixel phones. Stay tuned to Android Central for more!
