Developer Preview 2 for ARCore is also here.

Google first launched ARCore this past August as its first widely available augmented reality platform following its dabblings with Project Tango, and although we've yet to see the true potential of the platform, things like the recently released AR Stickers give a promising glimpse into ARCore's future.

The second Developer Preview for ARCore doesn't introduce any radical changes, but there are three main improvements that are the focus of this latest update, including:

A new C API for use with the Android NDK that complements our existing Java, Unity, and Unreal SDKs

Functionality that lets AR apps pause and resume AR sessions, for example to let a user return to an AR app after taking a phone call

Improved accuracy and runtime efficiency across our anchor, plane finding, and point cloud APIs

Along with the second Developer Preview, Google also announced that it's officially ending support of Project Tango and that a public launch of ARCore (dubbed ARCore v1.0) will be available "in the coming months."

When this happens, Google says that it'll support more than 100 million devices with numerous ARCore apps scheduled to launch in the Play Store at the same time.

The Pixel's AR Stickers are the most fun you can have with a camera