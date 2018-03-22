The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the two hottest phones on the block, and while their chock-full of new features from Samsung, they're currently lagging behind in regards to their augmented reality capabilities.

According to the official GitHub page for Google's ARCore, the platform will support the Galaxy S9 and S9+ "in the coming weeks."

ARCore was released to the public in early March, and it allows you to use a variety of augmented reality apps in the Play Store, including ones from IKEA, Amazon, The New York Times, and plenty others.

I'm not sure why Samsung wouldn't include ARCore support for the Galaxy S9/S9+ out of the box, but in any case, I suppose it's reassuring to hear that they're not skipping out on it entirely.

