The new goodies are part of Motion Stills' v2.0 update.

Back in July, Google brought its Motion Stills app to Android. Motion Stills was previously an iOS exclusive, and it allows you capture short video clips and turn them into GIFs that you can share on your favorite social media platforms. Motion Stills is now being updated to v2.0, and it comes with a few big changes.

The most notable part of the 2.0 update is the addition of AR stickers. There are currently six different stickers to choose from, including a T-Rex, alien, gingerbread man, chicken, robot, and planet Earth. Only one sticker can be added at a time, but you can place them wherever you'd like and resize them as you see fit.

Motion Stills' AR stickers aren't quite as impressive as what you'll find with the ones in the Google Camera app, but unlike those, Motion Stills doesn't require you to have the Pixel Visual Core in order to get in on the AR fun.

Also new is an updated user interface that should make it a bit easier to navigate through the app. Motion Stills now looks much more like a traditional camera app, with a capture button in the center and different modes above it for switching between Motion Still, Fast Forward, and AR Mode.

Motion Stills 2.0 is rolling out to the Google Play Store now, but if you want to download it ASAP, check out the APK file here.

