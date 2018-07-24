When Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and S9+ earlier this year, one of the more whimsical new features demoed was AR Emoji, Samsung's competitor to the iPhone X's Animoji. In short, the app scans your face and quickly spits out an animated version of you, with facial tracking and customizable options for hair, clothing, and skin tone.

With the latest update to AR Emoji, those custom options are expanding to help you really fine-tune your cartoon self. Now, in addition to the options listed above, you can fill out your cheeks, square off your chin, adjust your eye shape, fill out your lips, and even shrink or expand your neck.

There are other new adjustable traits, too, from more in-depth customization of the hair to the ears, nose, and more — you'll have to play around in the app yourself to really get the full gist.