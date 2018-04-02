For some people, a new month means a new beginning. A new month to focus on goals, tasks, and projects. For Android users (specifically those with a Nexus or Pixel device), a new month also means a brand-new security patch.

Google just released all of the details for the latest April 2018 security bulletin, and it should be available soon for the Pixel 2, Pixel, and older Nexus hardware.

Like with all monthly security patches, there are a number of fixes for various bugs and vulnerabilities that have popped up over the last month. However, April's patch also comes with a total of 56 "functional updates" that aren't directly related to security.

You can browse through the entire list on the Android Source website, but some of the highlights include fixes for performance delays after opening certain apps, better lock screen performance, improved Wi-Fi stability, and plenty more. Some of these updates are specific to the Pixel 2/2 XL, whereas others apply to all supported Pixel and Nexus devices.

The April 2018 security patch should be rolling out soon, so be sure to keep an eye out for an incoming update.