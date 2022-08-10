1Password 8 makes managing your passwords so much easier

What you need to know

1Password 8 has just launched on both Android and iOS.

The app has been completely redesigned from the ground up, complete with several new features.

Because of the nature of the redesign, 1Password 8 is a separate download as opposed to an update from its predecessor.

It's more important than ever to keep your various bits of sensitive information stored in something other than a piece of paper. Looking through the Play Store, there are plenty of solutions to store your logins and personal information securely and digitally, but only a few stand above the crowd., such as 1Password.

1Password has long been touted as our favorite password manager, and with the all-new 1Password 8 (opens in new tab), the best gets even better. Earlier this. year, 1Password's Mac and Windows applications were updated with a new redesign, aiming to bring a "modern, sleek design" to the masses. But more importantly, 1Password's new update retains many of the features that we have come to rely on while bringing some new and useful features.

Arguably, the biggest change is the all-new "home screen," which makes it easy to quickly access your most-accessed logins or fields. Along with being able to add your favorites to the home screen, 1Password 8 also makes it so you can quickly view your "Frequently Used" logins, while also pinning specific fields such as a password or secure note that you need quick access to.

1Password's Watchtower functionality is a true lifesaver if you want to know when (and what) passwords have been compromised. Then, the app will walk you through the necessary steps to update the compromised information, while also adding things like two-factor authentication, if possible.

(Image credit: AgileBits)

Something else that might be of use for some is 1Password 8's new "Collections" functionality. This allows you to group logins, secure notes, or other pieces of information together so you can keep your "personal" and "work" logins separate from one another.

Saving your passwords and keeping them securely locked away is only one part of the puzzle. You'll still need to quickly access them when browsing the web and you come across a website that you need to log into. Thankfully, 1Password's excellent AutoFill functionality is still here, but it's also been revamped. Now, you'll see the appropriate login information appear within the toolbar when using 1Password 8 and Gboard on the best Android phones.

(Image credit: AgileBits)

1Password 8 is available as a free download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If you haven't tried the app before, the app offers a 14-day free trial, and once that two-week period is up, it's $2.99 per month (billed annually) for personal accounts or $4.99 per month (billed annually) for 1Password Families.