The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down Samsung's appeal in the long-running slide-to-unlock patent battle.
One of Apple's patent disputes with Samsung has finally come to a close, with the U.S. Supreme Court turning down Samsung's appeal in the $120 million slide-to-unlock patent infringement case. The initial ruling was delivered in 2014, and while Samsung was able to overturn the verdict back in 2016, a federal appeals court reinstated the original ruling a few months later.
Samsung now has to pay $120 million in damages to Apple for infringing on two patents: the slide-to-unlock gesture and the quick links patent, which turns addresses and phone numbers into interactive links. The final amount is a fraction of the $2 billion Apple's lawyers demanded during the trial, but Samsung isn't all that pleased with the outcome:
Our argument was supported by many who believed that the Court should hear the case to reinstate fair standards that promote innovation and prevent abuse of the patent system.
Although this particular battle is concluded, the lengthy patent war between the two companies is far from ending. The design patent dispute — wherein Apple claimed that Samsung copied the design of the iPhone — is set to go back to court in May 2018, with Samsung able to whittle the damages to $400 million from an initial $930 million. We'll have that to look forward to next year.
Reader comments
If this highlights one thing it's that dear lord it takes forever to do things in the judicial system.
Samsung will probably tell them to take it out of the bill for their screens LMAO
It's crazy as they do business with each other...like when the US was doing business with Japan right up to the bombing of Pearl harbor...if South Korea has to invade North Korea, I would assume production of electronics in Seoul would be affected, which would in turn hurt Apple since Samsung makes their screens...
Ah yes, the slide to unlock feature that Apple patented despite it existing on the Neonode N1 for 18 months already.
Yes Apple did infringe on that previous patent but it was Apple that litigated because they had more to win perusing Samsung in attempting to obstruct the natural course of software development happening everywhere than the other company which lacked the funds to maintain that lawsuit. Can you imagine how much this cost apple to litigate for this many years. The worst part of this sort of crap is that if you would find out how much money was thrown down the toilet by these companies in court and compare that two how much money it costs to get clean water or food to countries in disaster situations or any other aid it would make most sane people cry.
Apple's Litigomancers are strong indeed.
I dislike apple with a passion