Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV do the same things. They run a full version of their respective company's operating system. They run apps. They have access to their respective media libraries and can stream video and music and play games and control things via your voice. So let us stipulate that Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV are very similar products. They're also wildly different in a number of ways. Let's take a look.

It's the little things Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV: The basics There's no way we can't compare these things side by side, right? And immediately — actually, before you even buy one of these things — there's one huge discrepancy. Apple TV 4K (which is the only one you should buy) starts at $179. (There's a $199 with extra storage, too.) Amazon Fire TV — which also can handle 4K video just fine — is, on a bad day, $69. And you often can find it for as low as $49. That's as much as a $130 swing for a device that streams video and music and plays games and has apps and does smart stuff. But it's the little things where Apple TV really starts to stand out in the specs department.

Category Apple TV 4K Fire TV Price $179/$199 $69 Form factor Set-top box HDMI dongle Operating system tvOS Fire OS 6 (Android) Processor A10X Amlogic S905Z Internal storage 32GB/64GB 8GB External storage No No RAM 3GB 2GB Resolution Up to 4K Up to 4K HDR10 Yes Yes Dolby Vision Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Remote control Yes Yes Bluetooth out Yes Yes Ethernet Yes No Wifi 802.11ac 802.11ac Buy See at Amazon See at Amazon

What really stands out here? First, the form factors. Apple TV is a set-top box. You'll need some room for it somewhere. Fire TV is an HDMI dongle that dangles off the back of your TV or receiver. Apple TV has better hardware. Fire TV has more affordable hardware. Then there's storage. While neither handles external hard drives, Apple TV starts with 32 gigabytes of on-board storage, with an option for double that for just $20 more. (We'd recommend springing the extra dough if you can.) Fire TV? A mere 8 gigabytes of storage. On paper, that's a big deal. In actuality? It depends on how you used these things. If you're not downloading movie after movie or loading up huge games and all you're doing is streaming video or music, 8GB might well be enough. But still — more storage is always better. Comparing processor and RAM is sort of an Apples-an-oranges thing. Capitalization there was on purpose, though. Apple's platform is simply more powerful. Period. And the matters in ways we'll talk about in a second. Video is the other big standout. Apple TV can do both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The former looks OK. It makes colors pop. The latter really makes colors look brighter and dark spots look darker. (That's provided that you have a compatible television, of course.) If you have to pick between the two, you want something that can use Dolby Vision. Fire TV only does HDR10. So, yeah. These are the same devices. Only not really.

Watch all the things Apple TV and Amazon TV: The libraries I tend to think this one's a wash these days. Mostly. Yeah, iTunes was first and is huge. But Amazon's really not all the far behind it. And given that so much of what we watch and listen to these days is available on just about any and every streaming service — save for exclusive content, of course — it's mostly a push. Sure, you can find things Apple TV has that Amazon doesn't. Or you could point out that to watch, say, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel you'll have to load up the Amazon Prime Video app on Apple TV, when it's already built in to Fire TV. You'll be hard pressed to find content that you can't watch on either of these devices. If you use iTunes Match and want to play that music over your TV or entertainment system, then Apple TV is the way to go. If you don't care about local music in the slightest and just want to stream things? You can do that just fine on Fire TV. All the major streaming services are available on both platforms. OK, sort of. You can't get iTunes content on Fire TV. But you can get Amazon content on Apple TV. Google content is out. But apps like Movies Anywhere bridge that gap a bit. Really, this one's going to come down to the edge case. Do you already have a bunch of content purchased on one service? Then stick with their hardware, too. It's just easier and more enjoyable in the long run.