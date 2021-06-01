The Apple TV app is now available on Android TV platform via the Google Play Store. While it was announced to be coming specifically to NVIDIA Shield devices, a Google spokesperson confirmed to Android Central that "starting today, the Apple TV app is rolling out to the Android TV OS ecosystem."

The Apple TV app had made its first appearance on the Chromecast with Google TV but was promised to be coming to other Android TV devices in the future. Now that it's here, it brings access to popular Apple TV Original shows as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and others. It also makes using an Apple TV+ subscription in an Android household more feasible.

You'll also be able to use Apple TV Channels and watch content from Starz, AMC+, and Paramount+, among others.

On the Shield TV specifically, Apple TV content can be played with 4K HDR courtesy of Dolby Vision, and users will be able to take advantage of Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound. NVIDIA notes that its AI upscaling technology will also bring 4K quality to even HD content, and Google Assistant integration will let you navigate the interface hands-free. Some of the best Android TVs may offer some of this functionality as well, though you'll probably have to shop around.

Sadly, there's no mobile app for Apple TV yet, and no mention of if/when one will be coming.