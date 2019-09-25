Apple Music for Android is getting two big features with the latest update: dark mode and Chromecast support.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the update is slowly rolling out to users. Apple had previously been testing Chromecast support in a beta version since August and it will now be available for all users allowing them to play music directly into any compatible device, including Google Home devices.

As for dark mode, with the rollout of iOS 13 and its big focus on a revamped system-wide dark mode, just about every major Apple app supports it. That includes the Android Apple Music app. Android 10 offers a similar system-wide dark mode to iOS 13, and when turned on, Apple Music will also turn dark making it easier to use in low-light settings.

Additionally, the app will now support access to radio stations through apps TuneIn, Radio.com and iHeart Radio.

The update comes as Apple Music is gaining support for many key Android services, one of which was Android Auto support which just rolled out last week.

Even though Apple has a heated rivalry with Google, it's good to see it deliver welcomed and necessary features to the Android versions of its services.