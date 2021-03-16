Apple may soon begin rolling out standalone security updates to iPhones and iPads, similar to the way Google releases new Android security patches each month. The folks over at 9to5Mac have spotted a few changes hidden in the internal codes of the fourth iOS 14.5 beta, which seem to suggest the change could be introduced along with the next big iOS release later this year.

Unlike Android, devices running on iOS must update to the latest version of the operating system to get the latest security fixes. However, a new section that has been added to the iOS software update menu in the latest iOS 14.5 beta reveals Apple may soon give its users the option to install important security updates without upgrading to the latest iOS release.