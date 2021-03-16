iPhone 12 ProSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Apple is reportedly working on rolling out standalone iOS security updates, similar to Android.
  • The change will allow users to install critical security updates without having to install the entire iOS update.
  • Apple currently bundles security patches with new iOS releases.

Apple may soon begin rolling out standalone security updates to iPhones and iPads, similar to the way Google releases new Android security patches each month. The folks over at 9to5Mac have spotted a few changes hidden in the internal codes of the fourth iOS 14.5 beta, which seem to suggest the change could be introduced along with the next big iOS release later this year.

Unlike Android, devices running on iOS must update to the latest version of the operating system to get the latest security fixes. However, a new section that has been added to the iOS software update menu in the latest iOS 14.5 beta reveals Apple may soon give its users the option to install important security updates without upgrading to the latest iOS release.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

iOS Security UpdatesSource: 9to5Mac

Apple already offers a similar update method for macOS. The company regularly rolls out standalone macOS security updates, allowing users to get bug fixes without having to install the latest version of the operating system first.

Although not every Android phone on the market receives security patches on a regular basis, the best Android phones usually receive monthly security updates for a period of three years from launch. Samsung, which is the biggest Android OEM, recently promised four years of security updates for all recent Galaxy phones — including many of its best cheap Android phones.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases you can buy
Plus for protection

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases you can buy

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is sure to hit that sweet spot of price and functionality, and it looks to be the most popular phone in the S21 lineup. Why not protect your new phone with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases?