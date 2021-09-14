What you need to know
- The Google Nexus Twitter account has sent its first tweet in four years.
- Google continues teasing the upcoming Pixel 6 amid the new iPhone 13 launch.
- OnePlus and Samsung have also joined in, poking fun at Apple's new smartphone.
Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 on Tuesday, and of course, Android manufacturers are taking a moment to poke fun, most notably Google, who is preparing for the launch of its own flagship Pixel 6.
However, the company did not go through normal channels to tease Apple about its newest flagship. Instead, the company appears to have resurrected its old Google Nexus Twitter account with a simple tweet.
The tweet is notable in that Google has not been active on the Nexus Twitter account in roughly four years, moving its hardware-related tweets to the @MadeByGoogle account. And since the account is private, only those that follow it are able to see it.
Google has also updated the Pixel 6 splash page with a new image of its upcoming flagship. It shows the silver Pixel 6 Pro, giving us our best look at the device display.
That said, Google wasn't the only company poking fun at Apple. Manufacturers of some of the best Android phones also had their moment. OnePlus joined in by highlighting one of the most common phrases spoken whenever a new iPhone launches:
Of course, we can all go on about what features the iPhone stole from Android, but unfortunately, we don't have all day.
Samsung also chimed in, poking fun at the relatively unchanged design of the new iPhone 13 while highlighting its latest foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 3:
While Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable device, experts say we shouldn't expect it until at least 2023 while Samsung will continue to dominate that market.
The new iPhone 13 models feature the new A15 Bionic chip, brighter displays with 20% smaller notches and dynamic 120Hz refresh rates, improved cameras for better low-light and video recording, longer-lasting batteries, and larger storage tiers.
What are your thoughts on the new iPhone 13 or any of the other devices that Apple announced today?
The new Nexus
Google Pixel 6 Pro
The power of AI in your hands
The upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro is set to become Google's best smartphone ever with its new custom-built SoC that will power the phone's AI and machine learning on-device, enabling better photography with its triple-camera system, improved speech recognition, and tons of new experiences.
Break the loop with these Deathloop tips and tricks
Deathloop can be challenging for players who aren't accustomed to its rogue-like elements. Here are a few tips and tricks you can use to make your time playing it even easier.
Join Android Central on Discord as we discuss the Apple Event
Android Central is gearing up for Apple's big event and is inviting readers to join the discussion on Discord.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
The Galaxy A52 5G is pretty impressive already, so make sure you get a case
Now that the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G is here, it's time to think about what kind of cases you want. There are a lot of great choices with some familiar-looking options, along with some newcomers. Regardless of which one you pick, these are the best Galaxy A52 and A52 5G cases you can find.