What you need to know The Google Nexus Twitter account has sent its first tweet in four years.

Google continues teasing the upcoming Pixel 6 amid the new iPhone 13 launch.

OnePlus and Samsung have also joined in, poking fun at Apple's new smartphone.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 on Tuesday, and of course, Android manufacturers are taking a moment to poke fun, most notably Google, who is preparing for the launch of its own flagship Pixel 6. However, the company did not go through normal channels to tease Apple about its newest flagship. Instead, the company appears to have resurrected its old Google Nexus Twitter account with a simple tweet.

The tweet is notable in that Google has not been active on the Nexus Twitter account in roughly four years, moving its hardware-related tweets to the @MadeByGoogle account. And since the account is private, only those that follow it are able to see it. Google has also updated the Pixel 6 splash page with a new image of its upcoming flagship. It shows the silver Pixel 6 Pro, giving us our best look at the device display. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

That said, Google wasn't the only company poking fun at Apple. Manufacturers of some of the best Android phones also had their moment. OnePlus joined in by highlighting one of the most common phrases spoken whenever a new iPhone launches: "I've had ________ for years."



Fill in the blank with a feature you have had for a while and send to your iOS friends. — OnePlus➕ (@OnePlus_USA) September 14, 2021 Of course, we can all go on about what features the iPhone stole from Android, but unfortunately, we don't have all day. Samsung also chimed in, poking fun at the relatively unchanged design of the new iPhone 13 while highlighting its latest foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 3: There's something to be said about staying the same. We just prefer to stand out a little. pic.twitter.com/EvHfv8egoB — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 14, 2021 While Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable device, experts say we shouldn't expect it until at least 2023 while Samsung will continue to dominate that market. The new iPhone 13 models feature the new A15 Bionic chip, brighter displays with 20% smaller notches and dynamic 120Hz refresh rates, improved cameras for better low-light and video recording, longer-lasting batteries, and larger storage tiers. What are your thoughts on the new iPhone 13 or any of the other devices that Apple announced today?