Apple announced in a press release today that it has officially signed an agreement to acquire digital magazine service Texture. Texture (formerly known as Next Issue) offers users an option to pay a flat monthly fee for an unlimited digital subscription to all of their favorite magazines, that they can then access from the Texture app.

Texture was founded in 2010, and features upwards of 200 publications that you can peruse for $9.99 per month. It's basically like Netflix or Hulu, but for magazines, meaning that you not only get to read the ones you already know you like, but you may actually broaden your horizons a bit by virtually flipping through some you may have never checked out otherwise. Texture offers mags covering everything from entertainment to tech to interior design, featuring popular titles like Bon Appétit, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, Wired, and People.