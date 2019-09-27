What you need to know
- Apex Legends Season 3 is coming in the next few weeks.
- To celebrate, there's a new trailer for Season 3 showing off the new Legend, Crypto, as well as the new map: World's Edge.
- World's Edge is themed on a clash of ice and fire, with extreme elements and weather conditions.
Apex Legends Season 3 is coming soon, as recently announced on Twitter. To tease what's coming in the next season, Respawn has released a new, stylized trailer showing the cast everyone is familiar with dropping into new territory alongside the mysterious newcomer Crypto. That new territory is an entirely-new map called World's Edge, which features strong themes of fire and ice. You can check out the snazzy new trailer below:
World's Edge is on Planet Talos, which is a seperate system altogether, as the previous map was set on Planet Solace. We'll likely learn more about this new world (and the new Legend Crypto) as Season 3 gets closer to release. While we don't know an exact date, it's likely to be somewhere in late October, based on how long Season 2 is estimated to run.
Apex Legends is entirely free-to-play, with paid Seasons that allow players to complete different challenges to unlock different cosmetics skins and items. We'll share more information when we know exactly when Apex Legends Season 3 is set to go live however, it's estimated it should arrive sometime around the end of October.
