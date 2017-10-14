Are we crazy, or can something really make a phone worth the same amount as a used Honda?
Welcome to 2017, when the best phones from almost every company that makes high-end smartphones will cost just shy of $1,000. And plenty of people are buying them.
Samsung and Google tend to be pretty firm on the price and aren't going to haggle with you.
I'm not wondering why people are buying them. If you want to play, you have to pay and it's not like you're going to be able to call up Samsung or Google and make a deal. The phones themselves are better than ever, the parts inside of them are better than ever and even the way you can buy them — 0% interest for 24 months, anyone? — is better than ever.
Enthusiasts, as well as people who need the features that come with a top-of-the-line phone, have to pay the sticker price. I get that. Heck, I'm one of the people buying them, just like many people reading this are. If we want the flagship model with the most memory and biggest display, we're paying for it.
I just can't shake the feeling that paying $1,000 for a phone is crazy. Even while I'm doing it and can honestly recommend you do it, too.
Let me stop for one second and call out LG. We don't know when an unlocked V30 will be sold in the U.S. but we do know places like B&H already have a listing for it. We also don't know the price, but most people are assuming it will be in the vicinity of $750 or so. We do know what U.S. carriers are going to charge (right around $850) and LG usually sells an unlocked model just a bit cheaper than a carrier does. $750 is a lot of money, too, but it happens to be 2/3 of the price everyone else making a superphone at the end of 2017 is charging. And it's just as feature-packed and awesome as any of the others.
And yes, there's an LG V30+ that's just the LG V30 with an extra 64 GB of storage. (Why, LG? Just stop.) Of course, you can only buy it through Sprint ($900) and U.S. Cellular ($800) because LG just does things like this. If you count those, and I don't because even LG knows that hardly anyone will be able to use them and nobody is switching to Sprint for 64GB of storage, then LG is creeping up on the $1,000 mark, too.
I'm not saying any company is trying to play a bit of the price gouging game. I sincerely don't believe that and don't want to believe that. But I know that I can buy a 2000 Honda Accord V6, with a warranty, for the same price as a new Note 8. I'm pretty sure the Honda uses even more premium metal and glass and a whole lot of Gigabytes would fit in the trunk. All that's missing is an S Pen.
13-inches of OLED, glass, and aluminum is cheaper than six-inches. ಠ_ಠ
While comparing a Note 8 (or any of these phones) to a 17-year-old Honda is silly, you can make the same comparison with a laptop. While you can spend $2,800 on a Surface Pro or $4,200 (WTF?) on a MacBook Pro, you can also buy a really nice Dell XPS13 for about $850. It can do everything your new Note or Pixel or iPhone can do, has an even bigger QHD+ display and is made of "premium" materials to be thin, light, and beautiful. Even the new Pixelbook, which everyone says is outrageously priced, is nicely spec'd at $1,000.
Anyway, let me circle back around to the beginning. I know why we pay so much: we have no choice. I know why we want to pay so much: these phones are really cool and we want or need the best. I just don't know what makes them worth the prices being charged.
Maybe someone out there can make a case better than "small stuff is more expensive" and help me figure it out.
Reader comments
Is any phone actually worth $1000?
No.
Buy a used Honda and you'll be sinking more money into it for repairs over the next 2 years. It's a stupid comparison.
Buying a car is much more of a necessity than a phone
lol
1st 17 yr old Honda is more reliable than a new VW or Mercedes. And it definitely won't cost you thousands and thousands to repair unless it was salvaged auction sales.
2nd you must be one of those who takes everything literally. Of course, using a car is not adequate comparison. To recharge your car it will take you a trip to a gas station and $20+ to pay for it. recharging your phone more convenient and almost free (0.X cents).
Jerry "struggles" finding the reasons, simply because they are not worth much more than any other mid range phone. no phone is worth more than a few hundred bucks. but, in the market based system with shareholders expecting great returns these prices are more than realistic. There is a huge infrastructure to support from hardware to software divisions, R&D, marketing, customer service, unsold devices in projected time (eventual discounts), etc and it all costs a lot of money, then you have to add all possible litigations current or future. Sum all that up and add sweet executive salaries with most important Investment Returns for shareholders to keep them happy and bring more in.
So, on top of the actual value of the device you need as much cushion as possible to add to it. Otherwise, your customers won't be happy (lack of support, quality control, timely updates, etc) or you are just going bankrupt. That's why the little guy can't compete - we just don't see great OEMs who just make phones.
No it’s not. I just recently gave away my wife’s college years 1992 accord a few years ago for tax purposes. I drove the car to work and back everyday for almost 10 years. With proper maintenance and a good mechanic I spent no more than the price of an oil change every other month to maintain it along with an occasional expense for tires, battery replacement, etc. I’m presently driving a 2005 accord and I’ve been driving it every day for the past 8 years. Hondas have excellent long term durability if they are taken care of. And yes cell phones are too damn expensive.
Subjective. If someone wants to spend that amount of money on a device and they feel it is necessary then the answer is yes.
Buy the $1000 phone and use it like it's $200. Watch videos, text, social media and music 😂
Exactly...
Oh yah, and taking pics here and there lol
If I could use more colorful language, I would. Since I can't, though, I'll just say, "NO!!!."
Even so, if you're comparing Samsung to Google, at least Samsung gives you everything but the kitchen sink in terms of features to try and justify the prices they charge. Whether you use them or not is a whole other story; but even if you don't, it's still a comfort knowing they're there-- until the phone gets so bogged down by installed apps' cache and lag that it becomes unbearable.
Then you have bare bones Google that runs like a champ, but is boring as hell, because instead of learning from Samsung and implementing some actually useful features, they instead give you the gimmick of a squeezable frame.
I can't justify spending that kind of money on a flagship anymore. My last device was a OP3T, and I think that's the price range I'll be in moving forward.
No, it's not. The way we use our phones today haven't changed at all from 3 or 4 years ago. We use them the same way, mainly to consume media and make phone calls and receive text messages. There's nothing justifying these ridiculous hike prices.
No phone is worth that kind of $$... Unless it has a removable battery. Your $1k will die a slow death after every 14-18 months.
This...
That depends on how do you view a phone. Sure, there are more affordable phones that do the same things, but the experience you're getting from the more expensive ones are different in the sense of build quality level, software fluidity, and what people think when they see you with this phone.
It's like getting a piece of jewelry. They cost so much, yet they do nothing much aside from being adornments and display of wealth. Yet, people buy it for the experience and feeling of joy it brings to them.
It's like getting a luxury piece, a sense of opulence. That said, I'm not considering to get one soon, not until I can afford to have one.
As long as the sheeple pay that much, companies will continue to charge that much. What is particularly galling is how fragile and disposable they are. A device that is not supported after 2 years is definitely not worth it. One that is fully functional and up-to-date for 5 or more comes closer.
Hell No! Once T-Mobile came up with the idea of letting the customer pay the entire price for the phone. Well the sky is the limit! A mobile device is the most overrated device in the last 10 years. Let the buyer beware...
You can tell this is biased as as soon as he says that it costs 2/3 of all other high end phones. First of all, 750 is 3/4 of 1000, which is much more than 666 which is 2/3. Secondly, most high end smart phones coming out now are priced around 850, which, guess what, is also the current price of the LG phone. The LG phone is currently no cheaper.
I will say yes they are worth it today. Here is my reasoning.
For those of you that are under 50 you'll need to go to a used bookstore and pick up a copy of MacWorld or PC World to confirm what I'm saying.
In the mid to late 80's 1 MB of RAM for an Apple IIe cost approximately $50.00, so to outfit a PC today that comes with 6 GB of RAM in 1980's dollars that would be $300,000.00 alone for RAM. Want a 20 MB EXTERNAL hard drive to go with that IIe? You'll have to pony up another $2000.00. How about a whopping 128MB video card from Orange Micro? Another few thousand dollars please..
IMO There has never been a time for better consumer value per dollar in technology, as there is today.
Heres how I see it.
I have a kid. I used to have a decent phone and a DSLR but that doesn't work anymore.
I need a phone that's going to make me not really miss my dslr (as much as that's possible I know I know), that's also a good experience software wise and will keep me secure with timely updates.
I get this out of my pixel XL 2 that's on the way, and I save about 3 to 500 dollars without a dslr in my life anymore.
I also get a credit for buying on TMO of 30 percent of that investment and the Google home mini I was going to buy anyways is now free.
It works out for me but may not for others. It depends on what you out value in.
Well. Maybe. If it's one of those wealthy-nutcase models that are made of 18K gold and actual precious stones and still manage to have the lamest specs imaginable.
Nah.
Value is subjective, and an object is basically worth whatever people will pay of course. But a Kilobuck is a ridiculous amount to charge or pay for a phone.
What an analogy :-) Nice try though.
I spend between $1,800.00 to $3,000.00 on phones a years. I don't mind. I actually love it.
I just can't believe how many people buy phones at retail value. There are deals ALL the time. I got my S8 for $420. Pay attention people.
I just bought a Moto G5+ at Best Buy. Normal price for the 64gig is $299.99, but I caught mine on sale for $239.99. It does everything that I need it to do and I saved a ton of cash. I won't even consider going full price flagship phone ever again.
Phones are worth whatever people are willing to pay for them. If you pay the price, it's worth it to you. If it's not worth it, you wont pay it. It's simple.
We bought a 2000 Toyota Camry XLE V6 this past December for $3,000. It had 135,000 miles on it. We'll have that car for another 5 years. But I would never, in a million years, plop down $1,000 for something that depreciates faster than a car.
My first car straight out of high school was a Honda lol Acura Integra 87 to be exact. I paid $1150 it last me about 5 year's or so, and still sold it for $750. Now it's 2017 and I'd still choose an used Honda for around the same price over a high end device. $1,000 it's absolutely redicuoious in my opinion. Unfortunately people are very much willing to pay those prices. So these prices are here to stay.
If the phone is 6"+ big, has 4K resolution, IP68 water-resistance, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, 5000mAh removable battery, 16MP back and front cameras capable of shooting in 4K, USB C, wireless charging, iris recognition, comes in 10 colours for you to choose from, and has a fingerprint sensor, then yes; it is worth $1000+.