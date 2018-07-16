I can't tell you how many people have come in to my house, seen this weird tub of gently moving water on my counter, and delicately asked why it looked like I had dinner in a bubble bath. Sous Vide cooking looks weird as hell, because it cooks your food in a water bath instead of in the oven. The science behind how it works is fascinating, but even more impressive is how everything I make inside it tastes. The weird looks from friends are worth it when they taste what you've made, and immediately ask how to get this rig for their house.

Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sales, the best Sous Vide kit for beginners is on sale for way cheaper than it usually is. If you've been curious about trying this trendy cooking technique out, today is the day.

This more advanced version is capable of reaching higher temperatures much faster and maintaining those higher temperatures without any issues.

The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a simple gadget you that lets you safely slow cook food for hours, and can be monitored with the included app when you're not at home. More important than the temperature controls, at least in my opinion, is the massive library of Sous Vide recipes in the app. The Anova team has so much information in there, and it made trying new things super easy.

There are a couple versions of this cooker at different prices, but for Amazon Prime Day, the highest end model dropped in price from $199 to $108.96. That effectively makes it the same price as the starter version, which is a big deal because this more advanced version is capable of reaching higher temperatures much faster and maintaining those higher temperatures without any issues. It also has a WiFi radio in it instead of just Bluetooth, so the remote part of the app will work in more places.

Give it a shot, you won't be disappointed.

