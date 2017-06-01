Pokéland is out for Android now, as long as you're one of the lucky few to have signed up already.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are pulling out all the stops with Pokémon on mobile this year. Immediately following the launch of the simpler Magikarp Jump, a new game called Pokéland has hit the Google Play Store. Before you get too excited, the game is currently in a limited beta, initially available only to the first 10,000 people to sign up. As you can imagine, that number was reached quite quickly, so the rest of us will be waiting a while.

Instead of wandering the real world in search of creatures to catch or swimming around with a single Magikarp, Pokéland is all about combat. The game is very much in the style of the Pokémon Rumble game, only aimed at phones instead of Nintendo products.

For the uninitiated, Pokémon Rumble features more polygonal, toy-shaped versions of Pokémon which break out of quarter vending machine-style capsules for you to collect and fight with. Matches are usually quick, and the "story" mode usually features increasingly complex battle mechanics with larger "boss" versions of the toys later on.

The most interesting thing we know so far about the game is that your Nintendo Account will be a part of the login process. This means your Nintendo Mii will be a part of the game and allow you to interact and fight with other players, but it may also mean some form of connection with previous games in this style.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this one, but if you were one of the 10,000 to get in be sure to sound off in the comments!