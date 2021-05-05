One of the giants of indie games publishing, Annapurna Interactive, is running a Google Play Store sale on three of their best mobile Android titles right now.

Known as the backing force behind some of the most unique and wonderful games out there, (What Remains of Edith Finch, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Outer Wilds, and many more) Annapurna Interactive has nearly perfected the art of giving indie developers a platform to tell impactful stories in boldly creative ways. Many of these are already on our list of the best Android games, so you know you need to check 'em out.

The sale applies to Florence, Gorogoa, and Donut County. I've played all of these games and would personally highly recommend them to any gamer.

Florence

From lead designer Ken Wong, perhaps best known for his work on the acclaimed puzzler Monument Valley, comes Florence, an interactive story about the highs and lows of life and love. Florence follows 25-year old Florence Yeoh as she navigates early adulthood and a blossoming relationship with musician Krish.

Told over 20 chapters and inspired by "slice of life" graphic novels, Florence features gorgeous artistic direction, an emotional plot, and some light puzzling, all tied together by mini-games based around typically mundane daily tasks like brushing your teeth or cleaning up around the house.

Normally $2.99, you can snag this stellar narrative experience for only $0.99 right now! You can't even get good chicken nuggets for that kind of money these days, so this game's a total steal.