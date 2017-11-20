In the Bluetooth headphone/earbud market, completely wireless solutions like Apple Airpods and Samsung's Gear IconX are all the rage. There are a lot of companies trying their hand in this area, and Anker is the latest to do so with its recently released Zolo Liberty earbuds.

The Zolo Liberty buds feature a design that's pretty commonplace these days for truly wireless earphones. You have two individual earbuds that aren't connected by any wires, and when you're not using them, you can store/charge them in the included carrying case. The buds themselves should get you around 3.5 hours of use per charge, and the case allows for 24 hours of stamina before you'll need to dig out the included microUSB charger.

The Liberty+ costs $50 more and comes with 48-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5.0.

Anker is promoting a tight seal in your ears with the Zolo Liberty, and this should allow for excellent bass and great sound-isolation. The Push And Go system creates for a simplified pairing process, and tapping the earbuds will bring up Anker's Smart AI that you can use to talk to either Alexa or Siri.

One thing to keep note of is that these are not the Zolo Libery+ earbuds that Anker launched on Kickstarter this past June. The Liberty and Liberty+ are very similar to one another, but the latter offers 48 hours of battery with the charging case and Bluetooth 5.0 compared to Bluetooth 4.1 on the regular model.

If a bigger battery and newer Bluetooth standard aren't important to you, however, you can buy the Zolo Liberty on Amazon right now for $99.

See at Amazon