Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless Earbuds are down to just $59.99 in refurbished condition via Anker's official store at Newegg. These earbuds normally go for $100 brand new and $80 refurbished.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Soundcore Liberty 2 since their release, though the deal is available today only. To get that low price, all you have to do is enter coupon code 93XPQ62 during checkout. Shipping is free.
Coupon deal
Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless Earbuds
Enter the below coupon at Newegg to save on these refurb true wireless earbuds by Anker. They last for up to 8 hours on a single charge and come with a carrying case that can power them up three more times while on-the-go.
$59.99
$79.99 $20 off
Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 are some of the best affordable true wireless earbuds available. They feature a diamond-coated driver for flawless accuracy and an elastic, bass-maximizing ridge around the exterior to pump up your music a bit further. Using HearID technology, you can create a custom set of EQ settings for these earbuds; it even maps your hearing sensitivity at various frequencies to give you a personalized listening experience. There's also AptX technology for high-quality audio over Bluetooth.
These earbuds last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and with the included charging case, you can power them up an additional three times while on-the-go. That extends the total listening time up to 32 hours before you'll need to power the case up again. What's great is that the earbuds can be charged up for two hours of listening time within just ten minutes in case you realize they're powerless right when you wanted to put them to use.
Anker includes seven pairs of various sized EarTips as well as three pairs of EarWings to help personalize the fit of these earbuds for your ears. With Anker's proprietary GripFit technology, they sit securely, yet comfortably, in your ears with a simple twist.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What Galaxy Note 20 feature are you looking forward to the most?
The Galaxy Note 20 series will be released soon, and when it arrives, there will be a ton of features for users to check out. Which ones are you looking forward to the most?
Demon's Souls for the PS5 has been announced! Here's everything we know
Years of rumors were correct, as FromSoftware's Demon's Souls is being remade by Bluepoint Games. Here's everything we know about Demon's Souls for the PS5 so far.
Here's how big tech companies are supporting the 2020 U.S. elections
in 2016, Big Tech was criticised for being complacent amid a storm of misinformation. In 2020, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are using their platforms to encourage their customers do do their civic duty.
Extend your Pixel 4's battery life with these battery packs and cases
What do you do when your Pixel's battery starts to die halfway through your day? Grab a trusty power bank to keep it alive!