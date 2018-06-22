As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has a pair of Anker's Bluetooth speakers on sale for as low as $16.88. The most affordable option is the Anker SoundCore Mini, which has 15 hours of battery life, and this price is the lowest it's ever gone. This option is super portable thanks to its cylindrical design but still offers a great sound.

If you want something a little bigger and more powerful, the Anker Premium Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the option for you. It has two passive subwoofers, dual 10W drivers, and 6 hours of playback per charge, all for $33.99. Both of these discounts only apply to the black versions of each speaker, though there are other colors available for more money.

Anker backs both with an 18-month warranty.

