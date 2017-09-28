Anker's latest gadget, the Nebula Capsule, is a portable projector that runs Android, supports Chromecast, can stream 4K video, and costs $349.

For most of us, we know Android as the operating system that powers our smartphones, tablets, and possibly watches and TVs. It's not uncommon for the OS to be injected into other types of gadgets and gizmos to create for some truly neat tech, and the latest product to do just this is the Nebula Capsule.

The Capsule comes from Anker's Nebula subbrand, and it's being advertised as "the world's most advanced pocket cinema." The little gadget gets the pocket part right by having nearly the same size as a 12-ounce can of soda, but while its dimensions may be small, there's a lot of tech packed into this guy.

First and foremost, the front of the Capsule is where you'll find its projector camera. Nebula is using Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology and a special IntelliBright algorithm that should help for producing the highest quality picture that's viewable even with the lights on. By default, you'll get a picture of 654 x 480, but you'll be able to get resolutions up to Full HD and 4K (with a screen size up to 100-inches wide).

Nebula also says that the Capsule is the "world's first projector" that kicks out 360-degree surround sound. Over 9,000 holes throughout the Capsule's aluminum grill should allow for a solid audio experience, and when you don't have time to watch a movie, you can connect your phone or other device to the Capsule via Bluetooth 4.0 and cast your tunes to it.

Nebula's Capsule runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with a custom software interface that makes finding your content as easy as possible. A quad-core A7 processor should offer more than enough power for all of your media consumption, and if you blow through the estimated 2.5-hours of battery life for continued video playback, it'll come as good news that the Capsule supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0 for a 100% recharge in just 2.5-hours as well. Add this together with Google Chromecast support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 8GB of built-in storage, and you're looking at a fully-featured product.

You can back the Nebula Capsule on Indiegogo right now for as low as $249 for an early bird price, but when the device officially launches in December, it'll go up to $349.

See at Indiegogo