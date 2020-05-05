Need a nice affordable pair of headphones that can withstand the wear and tear of the gym? The Anker Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth in-ear headphones are down to $19.99 with code 93XPJ53 at Newegg. Without the code they aren't going for $36, and that's the same price you'll find them going for at other retailers. We have seen these headphones go on sale before, but they have never dropped this low before. Today's price beats the last deal we shared, which was last year by the way, by a couple of bucks. The code only applies to the black version of the headphones as the other colors are selling for $38.

Sounds like savings Anker Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth in-ear headphones Bluetooth 5.0 tech for power efficiency and no interruptions. Has a 12-hour battery life and IPX7 rated for water resistance. You get noise isolation, SweatGuard technology for the gym, and 10mm dynamic drivers for wonderful sound. $19.99 $36.00 $16 off See at Newegg With coupon: 93XPJ53

These headphones are built to last at the gym. They have Anker's SweatGuard technology, which is specially designed to resist sweat. They are IPX7 rated, too, to resist other sources of water like rain or getting splashed by the pool. You definitely don't have to worry about water with these earphones.

Plus, the headphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, which means you'll get powerful sound to help drown out the noise of the gym or subway if you're heading to work. The headphones do have passive noise isolation, too, so you can actually get even more drawn into your music and not the world around you. Anker's BassUp tech helps keep those low sounds thumping while keeping your mids and highs just as crystal clear.

The over-ear hook design rests gently on your ears while still being secure enough to stay even during an intense workout or run. The silicone ear tips float effortlessly, and you won't even notice them as you get into your routine.

The battery life lasts up to 12 hours, which means you won't have to worry about draining the battery even after a few days of heading to the gym. You'll get some custom ear tips to help you find the best fit, and Anker covers the Spirit X with an 18-month warranty.