The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth headphones have fallen to $44.99 at Amazon. That's 25% off their regular price. These headphones don't drop from their $60 price very often, so you want to make the most of this sale while you can. The price drop only applies to the black version, though the silver model is just $5 more. You can find the same deal at Newegg if you prefer.

The Soundcore Life Q20 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there, especially in their price bracket. Being ANC-enabled, they can help you eliminate ambient noises and block out distractions. Whether that happens to be children screaming, an airplane's engine, or some other obnoxious sound you want to get rid of, you can focus on just your music with the Q20.

You'll also get some Hi-Res Audio with the large, custom-designed 40mm drivers that produce exceptional sound. The high frequencies can reach up to 40 kHz, and the headphones have BassUp technology which can really get those lower frequencies thumping. It actually analyzes the sounds in real-time to instantly strengthen the bass output so you can feel it in your chest. Just double press the play button to activate it.

On top of all this, the Anker headphones still last for up to 40 hours. That's with Bluetooth and the hybrid active noise-cancelling activated. The Q20 use Bluetooth 5.0 tech so you won't notice any latency in your Bluetooth streaming, but they do come with a 3.5mm aux cable so you can plug in when you need to. That helps preserve the battery, and you can extend the life of the charge up to 60 hours if you wire in and turn off ANC.

The design of the headphones includes memory foam earcups that will mold around your ears every time you put them on. The headband has rotating joints that will fit to the shape of your head, too. There are four built-in microphones so that some of the mics can be used to cancel out background noises and keep your voice crystal clear when you use the headphones to communicate.