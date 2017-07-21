A deadline apparently isn't essential to the Essential Phone.
Andy Rubin's bizarre, bezel-less Essential Phone went up for order at the end of May. It was promised to ship in June. It is now the middle of July, and still the Essential Phone is not in buyers' hands. And it's not going to be in buyers' hands for another couple of weeks, but today Essential is acknowledging their delays in an email sent to early registrants (and later in a public tweet) from Andy Rubin.
We've been working around the clock to get our first device in your hands. See this update from Andy. pic.twitter.com/bm5xm5XRKS— Essential (@essential) July 21, 2017
In a recent email to customers, Andy Rubin says that they're as anxious to get phones to users as buyers are to get their new phones. Rubin claims the phone is currently being tested and certified by carriers in the U.S. and around the globe, and that units will ship out in the few weeks once all that's over. Testing and certifications for carriers can take a long time, as anyone who's ever waited for an Android system update can attest to, but hopefully the end is in sight. Honestly, when it comes to new phones from untested brands, a two-month delay would actually be on the low end of things.
The Essential Phone is still an interesting device, and we're very much looking forward to seeing how things look on that screen, especially with its unique camera placement, but we'll have to wait a little longer.
Patience is essential, after all.
Reader comments
Got this email today as well. Excited to see it in person. Soon enough.
Finally, an explanation.
Hope it can succeed.
I also received the email but if you take a "few week" I'm guessing 1 month, at that point it will be almost September so I will wait for the pixel 2 and compare then. It has taken way to long.
Well, that's mighty nice of them to issue a statement about the obvious delay, a minimum of 21 days after shipment was due. Oh, and a "few" is normally equated with two, not an indeterminate, indefinite number.
I thought a couple was two and a few was three
This is what we were all waiting for really. What a let down. Define "few".
a small number of.
"may I ask a few questions?"
synonyms: a small number, a handful, one or two, a couple, two or three; not many, hardly any
"there weren't many biscuits, but we saved you a few"
If 30 days turns into 50 without any sort of communication, I'm guessing a few weeks will turn into several. Certification is not easy nor fast with any network. It can take months in some cases. I am glad for the communication though. You've probably seen me post on the forums about my dysfunctional phone. It makes my decision to move on and not to sit around wait that much easier.
Few typically means three. In this case I would imagine they have no idea but saying a few is better than saying unknown or giving a specific date and having that pass again.
So glad I didn't pull the trigger.. if this is any indication of how it's going to go in the future with all their crap including customer service I'm going to say no thank you.
Do what has to be done.
I'm still excited to see what this phone has to offer...
We need another avenue than what the other OEM's have to offer...
I am so tired of bloatware that gives their consumers no choice