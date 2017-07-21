A deadline apparently isn't essential to the Essential Phone.

Andy Rubin's bizarre, bezel-less Essential Phone went up for order at the end of May. It was promised to ship in June. It is now the middle of July, and still the Essential Phone is not in buyers' hands. And it's not going to be in buyers' hands for another couple of weeks, but today Essential is acknowledging their delays in an email sent to early registrants (and later in a public tweet) from Andy Rubin.

We've been working around the clock to get our first device in your hands. See this update from Andy. pic.twitter.com/bm5xm5XRKS — Essential (@essential) July 21, 2017

In a recent email to customers, Andy Rubin says that they're as anxious to get phones to users as buyers are to get their new phones. Rubin claims the phone is currently being tested and certified by carriers in the U.S. and around the globe, and that units will ship out in the few weeks once all that's over. Testing and certifications for carriers can take a long time, as anyone who's ever waited for an Android system update can attest to, but hopefully the end is in sight. Honestly, when it comes to new phones from untested brands, a two-month delay would actually be on the low end of things.

The Essential Phone is still an interesting device, and we're very much looking forward to seeing how things look on that screen, especially with its unique camera placement, but we'll have to wait a little longer.

Patience is essential, after all.