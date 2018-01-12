A new commit suggests that Chrome OS will soon get Android Oreo's notification dots.

Oreo wasn't the biggest Android update ever released, but one of the features it did add was notification dots. Notification dots are those colorful circles that appear next to your app icons, and long-pressing on an app with one of these reveals the notification(s) for that app above your app shortcuts.

A new commit was recently discovered by Chrome Story, and it suggests that these notification dots will soon make their way to Chrome OS. The commit itself is fairly long, but one of the highlights that leads us to believe notification dots are coming to Chrome OS includes "ShelfView::OnShelfItemChanged handles update the icons indicator."

There are also a few comments regarding the commit, including "Add a notification for the app", "Pin the app after the notification posts", and "Draws an indicator in the top right corner of the image to represent an active notification."

It's unclear when exactly notification dots will make their way to Chrome OS, but it's possible they'll be added within the coming months.

