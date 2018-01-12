A new commit suggests that Chrome OS will soon get Android Oreo's notification dots.
Oreo wasn't the biggest Android update ever released, but one of the features it did add was notification dots. Notification dots are those colorful circles that appear next to your app icons, and long-pressing on an app with one of these reveals the notification(s) for that app above your app shortcuts.
A new commit was recently discovered by Chrome Story, and it suggests that these notification dots will soon make their way to Chrome OS. The commit itself is fairly long, but one of the highlights that leads us to believe notification dots are coming to Chrome OS includes "ShelfView::OnShelfItemChanged handles update the icons indicator."
There are also a few comments regarding the commit, including "Add a notification for the app", "Pin the app after the notification posts", and "Draws an indicator in the top right corner of the image to represent an active notification."
It's unclear when exactly notification dots will make their way to Chrome OS, but it's possible they'll be added within the coming months.
Does anyone actually like the notification dots on Android? To me they are superfluous and make my home screen looked cluttered. They are useful on ios only because ios notifications suck but on Android notifications are pretty much perfect and these dots just get in the way.
I do like them, but I fee that their usefulness is limited until they figure out how to put a number in there. A notification dot telling me I have new emails is much less useful that one telling me I have 15 new emails.
Agreed! Unless there's a number in there, a notification dot will just become visual noise users will learn to ignore.
But what's the point of the dot (even with a number) when you have every notification (that have numbers for grouped notifications) in the notification pane. Seems to me that dots were added simply for feature parity with ios and to help ios converts feel more comfortable when switching to Android. Not that that is a bad thing necessarily but they definitely feel pointless to a long time Android user.
I can think of a couple examples: 1. I have notifications blocked for a lot of applications. A dot instead of constant notifications could be useful for chatty apps. 2. In a desktop charger, a dot is persistent, and visible to the occasional glance (assuming the device is set not to shut off when charging). A notification requires you to be looking at the device when the notification comes in, or a physical swipe to pull down the notification shade.
In short, I think they're complementary features, not competitive or mutually exclusive.
#1 makes sense. Although I don't have that use case. If I care about the notification then I want it in the notification bar. If I don't care about it then I don't care about it.
#2 I don't understand. You could see icons in the notification bar at a glance just as easily as a dot on an app icon. In fact, it would be easier because you are always glancing in the same place vs. having to have the icons on your home screen and then looking at the different icons. I don't have this use case either tbh.
I don't think they are competitive or mutually exclusive. I think one is superfluous. But that is my use case and I'm glad users have the option.
ninja edit: grammer
People get excited by the simplest things.
I hate them & wish you could change colour of them
Isn't this the same as the red BlackBerry splat? I agree that a number would be more useful but then again that would be too crApple like.
I thought the article was about notification dots on Chromebooks NOT ANDROID PHONES!! GEZZZ.... *This one little bell in the bottom right corner ain't enough.
TeslaUnread anyone?