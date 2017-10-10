Android Wear 2.0's new update process is here, and new features are expected to be available "in the coming months."
Although Google introduced a lot of new features and UI elements with the Android Wear 2.0 update in February, the platform is still in an awkward position. There's no true Android Wear flagship from Google like we have with the Pixel, and despite all the progress made with 2.0, there's still work to be done for the OS itself.
Timely software updates are critical for any platform, and Google is striving to make these much speedier and efficient with the new ability for features to now be added to Android Wear 2.0 via Play Store updates. In other words, Google will be able to introduce bug fixes and add entirely new features via a simple update to the Android Wear app on your phone via the Play Store rather than having to push out an entire OTA upgrade for your watch.
Googler Hoi Lam shared on Google+ that many new updates would be coming to Android Wear via this new delivery system in the coming months, and the latest update to the Android Wear app adds the following items:
- 3rd party chat app support in Contacts
- Reduce accidental entry into the watch face picker
- Improve Play Store discoverability for new users
- Other features and bug fixes
Lam didn't dive into what other sorts of features we can expect to see in the next few months, and while this one change won't completely revive Android Wear on its own, it's definitely a step in the right direction.
Reader comments
Until Android Wear has a watch that is as nice and functional as my gear S3, I can't use it. LG is close but I need it just a tad better....Samsung Pay keeps me there as well.
How does Tizen handle 3rd party apps? For example, the Hyundai Bluelink app has an Android Wear component that allows me to start my vehicle from my Asus Zen Watch 2? Does Tizen support apps like this?
Until Tizen has Google integration I just can't
go to Gear S I'm afraid. Android Pay keeps me there too
What Google integration do you want ? Name a couple please ... Serious question because I have a gear S3 I don't have an Android Wear.
Ok Google/Google Assistant, Google Maps. They're the 2 main ones I struggled without when I had the original Gear S
2 big ones.... Ok Google integration, s voice or even bixby just doesn't have that search capability or commands library.
And Google maps with voice commands like saying, "ok Google, navigate to so and so". Those are huge and reason why I sold my gear watch.
Agreed, they're the main reason I'm still using my Huawei Watch and why I sold my Gear S3. Oh also Android has way better ambient display.
Iam very happy using huawei watch its been a year and before that i had moto 360
I have the original Huawei watch and I still don't have upgrade envy. Huaweis new watch looks horrible and no one else is doing any better. If manufacturers don't feel Google pushing the software/feature experience, they will not be compelled to do much either
I have been waiting for a great Android Wearable for years now. I have been thinking of Huawei Watch 2 Classic or LG Watch Sport. Huawei has no rotating dial which is real nice...sigh and LG I heard is huge with horrible battery life...sigh. I was hoping for a new Pixel type of watch announcement this past Google event but no. I don't want to buy one as I feel like something great is about to come out but no leaks or anything.