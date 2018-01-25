Developers also get new goodies with the new Android Wear SDK 2.2.0.
If you're an Android Wear loyal and still rocking a smartwatch that's powered by Google's wearable OS, you've got a new feature to look forward to with the upcoming 2.9 release – an unread notification indicator.
Receiving notifications from your phone is one of the highlight features of smartwatches, but if you get busy and forget to check your watch after some time has passed, there's no way to see if you have unread texts or emails without swiping to access them. With the release of Android Wear 2.9, you'll begin to see an unread notification indicator on all of your watch faces if there are notifications you missed.
This indicator will be positioned at the bottom of your watch faces by default, but developers can use the new Android Wear SDK 2.2.0 to adjust the position and appearance of this.
Additionally, the new SDK also adds better permission handling and a new drawable callback to improve the performance of watch face complications.
yep, loyal. still using moto360. would have been nice if google/moto would have shown some loyalty and kept it going with a current AW version (and yes, I know it has a slow cpu--but it could still do it. google has been all about making android work with lesser specs!).
The original 360 has the same processor as the original Galaxy S. :|
I always welcome new features but doesn't the unread notification complication already have this covered?
You guys are slowly, inch by itty bitty inch catching up with Tizen.
You read my mind
Wear my Fossil Q explorist Gen 3 everyday....totally love it....
My hauwie hasn't got 2.8 yet lol
This is where this new feature push is getting confusion. They said we would get feature updates via the Play Store on the watch but like you, I've not even received the 2.8 yet. We should have it by now...it isn't dictated by the manufacturer. Only Firmware updates are.
I don't even have the 2.8 update yet. Hopefully they don't break something with this roll out.
How is that different from what we have always had? Now I haven't been seeing them lately but I thought that it was the watch face I had which wasn't allowing them. Is it that these will now be set at a watch OS level (doesn't sound like it as devs are mentioned)?