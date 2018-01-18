Gray is so 2017.

For those of you that continue to march on and use Android Wear, a new 2.8 update should be arriving on your wrists soon. When it does, you'll likely notice that things look a bit darker. According to a thread on Reddit, updating to Android Wear 2.8 gets rid of Android Wear's system-wide gray background and replaces it with a black one.

As you can see in the pictures below, this black color is found on the quick settings page, the app drawer, notification shade, etc. I personally never had any issues with the old gray theme, but the new black coat of paint looks incredibly sleek.

Users have reported getting the new look on the Huawei Watch 2 and original Huawei Watch, but it's unclear at this time if the black theme is only available for watches with an AMOLED display.

Also, as Droid Life points out, the naming for the software doesn't make a lot of sense. The Android Wear app on your phone will be updated from 2.7.0.177669439 to 2.7.0.180439970, but the actual software on your Android Wear watch will change to 2.8.0.181612071.

If you're still rocking an Android Wear watch, have you gotten this update yet? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

