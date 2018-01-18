Gray is so 2017.
For those of you that continue to march on and use Android Wear, a new 2.8 update should be arriving on your wrists soon. When it does, you'll likely notice that things look a bit darker. According to a thread on Reddit, updating to Android Wear 2.8 gets rid of Android Wear's system-wide gray background and replaces it with a black one.
As you can see in the pictures below, this black color is found on the quick settings page, the app drawer, notification shade, etc. I personally never had any issues with the old gray theme, but the new black coat of paint looks incredibly sleek.
Users have reported getting the new look on the Huawei Watch 2 and original Huawei Watch, but it's unclear at this time if the black theme is only available for watches with an AMOLED display.
Also, as Droid Life points out, the naming for the software doesn't make a lot of sense. The Android Wear app on your phone will be updated from 2.7.0.177669439 to 2.7.0.180439970, but the actual software on your Android Wear watch will change to 2.8.0.181612071.
If you're still rocking an Android Wear watch, have you gotten this update yet? Drop a comment down below and let us know!
TAG Heuer announces Connected Modular 41 smartwatch, starts at $1200
Reader comments
Android Wear 2.8 adds system-wide black theme
I still regularly use my LG G watch. So, that means no 2.8 update for me. I might upgrade to the Huawei Watch 2 at some point.
You should still get this update. This is just a regular update for the Android Wear app. Not a OS update.
One would think... right?... But this is Android Wear.
I just updated my Fossil Q Explorist watch to the 2.8 version and I'm still rocking a gray background.
Got the update on my Huawei Watch 2 and mine does have the black background when you pull down, the app drawer and notifications. If you click on settings it does revert back to the gray screen when you are in settings.
I'd prefer getting the old wrist gestures back they removed from AW 1.5 etc than a black theme
Got it today on my LG Urbane! No amo here...
Ian using fossil Q explorist Gen 3 daily rose gold...totally love the watch....Will check for update
Is it just me or why is it hard to simply have an option to change whatever theme/background colour you want?
I'm still rocking my original Huawei Watch and wear it everyday, might sound something little but damn, why did they remove the button double press to turn off the screen when they release 2.0? Not sure if this is google's doing to Huawei, surely they can have an open for the power button as to what you want to use it for...Other than that, I enjoy my watch, this is my second Huaweu watch, the first one, one of the charging pins on the watch was corroded, so they replaced it for me.
No update with moto 360 46mm. My android messages and gmail notifications abruptly stopped (once again) a couple days ago. Correlation perhaps?
I got the update today on my Moto 360 2nd gen.
Does the update require cellular connectivity? I live in a "1x"" verizon dead spot.