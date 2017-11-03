Because controlling podcasts from your phone is so old-school.

Ever since the launch of Android Wear 2.0 this February, Google's wearable platform has been in a relatively quiet and awkward state. Exciting hardware is tough to come by these days, and development on the software side of things is pretty quiet, too. However, amidst this silence, developer krisdb has created and launched the very first standalone podcast app for Android Wear – aptly named "Wear Casts."

Although you'll control the majority of Wear Casts through the Android Wear app, the companion phone app is used for adding podcasts to your watch by linking RSS URLs or manually importing OPML files.

Once you've got all of your favorite podcasts synced up, you'll be able to use Wear Casts on your Android Wear device to scroll through all of your shows, control playback, and see the descriptions for specific episodes.

Wear Casts can also be used to schedule regular syncing to download new episodes, create automatic playlists based on podcasts you've downloaded or ones that are in progress, and more.

The app is relatively simple, but even so, Android Wear users can now manage and listen to all of their favorite shows (like Android Central Weekly) without ever having to pick up their phone. Nice.

5 reasons it's worth buying an Android Wear watch right now