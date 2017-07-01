I spent years of my life avoiding Apple products, but it's a wonder if my life would exist as an Android user if the iPhone hadn't been a success.
Where were you ten years ago when Apple first launched the iPhone?
I was midway through college and barely able to fathom what technology would look like in the year 2017. There was no such thing as a "smartphone" back then; they were all called cell phones or BlackBerrys, and at that time I was sitting pretty with an LG VX9800, which I already figured was pretty smart for the sheer fact that it could browse the mobile web.
I owe my personal technology journey to the iPhone, even though I've avoided it for nearly a decade.
I would spend a majority of my shifts at my suburban town's drive-thru coffee shop posting moody entries on Livejournal and furiously texting friends. (Fun fact: that coffee shop turned into a Bikini Cafe after I moved to the city. I sure as hell dodged that bullet.) My phone was already a major part of my life back then, and I continually strived to have the coolest one with the most "next-gen" features — like a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, or a 2-megapixel rear camera. I would eagerly save up my money each year to upgrade my device on my birthday, and though that meant I couldn't always afford to drink down the street with my pals, at least I could text them from a full QWERTY keyboard.
Back then, I was also vehemently anti-Apple. I was a PC gamer, and iPods were everywhere. I wanted badly to define myself as an individual within the sea of sameness. Why would I want the same device as everyone else when I could sport a similar alternative?
Three years after the iPhone launched, however, I was out of college and writing for an Apple magazine. I had adopted the MacBook Pro into my daily computer routine, but I knew I also needed a smartphone to be up to par with the rest of the industry's trends (and to navigate Google Maps). I couldn't buy an iPhone at the time because it wasn't on Verizon, so I went for the next best thing: the HTC Incredible. It was on my birthday that year that I became an Android user.
There are plenty of reports out there that point to Andy Rubin's rag-tag team of developers being the first to market with a mobile operating system. But if it wasn't for the iPhone preparing society — and preparing me — for the idea of a "smart phone," I might have been stuck in the past for a little while longer. In essence, I owe my personal technology journey to the iPhone, even though I've been actively avoiding it for nearly a decade.
(Disclosure: There were eight months of the year 2012 that I held an iPhone 4S. I've managed to put it in the past.)
What were your first thoughts on the original iPhone?
Where were you when Apple made its initial announcement? Did you even think we'd be where we are today, with smartphones paving the way to replace desktop computers and standalone virtual reality headsets? Leave us a comment, or join our friends at iMore for a look back at the iPhone.
In all of honesty, I have mad amounts of respect for the iPhone.
Yeah, everything the iphony has been has given Android an opportunity to do it better. As a result, Android and some of it's vendors have given Apple a lot of ideas to copy, which Apple has grudgingly done. From os features to hardware, Android has been copied by Apple, which has made for a competitive environment. Great job, Alphabet, Android, Sammy, LG, Chinese mfgs, Moto. Push the envelope, provide innovation to supply ideas for Apple and keep up the open source goodness!
iLess should be giving odes to Android for Apple's success as well, but I'm not holding my breath.
Eh, everyone copies from each other.
I don't mind if they copy the good stuff. Just don't copy every single thing down to mic placements....
+1. Everybody takes from everybody in this industry.
Yeah. Adapting a useful feature for use on another platform is not new at all. It happens all the time.
I usually don't have an issue with that. I only have an issue with cloning without even trying to put your own take on it.
I had some sort of Virgin LG-brand "smartphone" that had an amazing total of available apps that was like 4 or 5 or something (Java-based). So even when the first iPhone came out with its very few apps, it had far many more than I knew.
Love competition and Apple still prioritize quality and user experience as compared to Samsung for example.
iPhone truly changed the smartphone industry and indirectly affected many others. Most important thing was how they didn't give control to the useless carriers and maintained full control from packaging, software, updates etc. Great job Steve Jobs.. We miss you.
Agreed. The first iPhone keynote was one of the best I have ever seen. Samsung and Google could learn how to do a presentation by watching Steve Jobs.
Nobody ever gives the Nintendo DS, the first public acclaimed mobile device with touchscreen and just straight up the device that standalone popularized touchscreens, released 3 years before the iPhone, its proper credit as the real revolution in the mobile area....
It was more of a resistive panel that, while certainly possible with a finger, was designed for a stylus.
Stylus smartphones were a thing before, but in the words of Jobs himself, "Who wants a stylus?".
That is, unless you have a Galaxy Note device and use the S Pen regularly, which is actually extremely useful as a secondary input method. I miss it from my Note 7.
But touchscreen phones were not popular before the iPhone, the Nintendo DS was. It is, depending on your source, the best selling video game console in history, and it's a mobile device with touchscreen.... do you really think that had no influence on the iPhone? In that case, iPhone had no influence on Android either.
Never seen an Apple Newton then, or a Palm organiser?
I said, public acclaimed and popularized touchscreens....
The Palms we very popular and loved by their users.
My last iPhone was the iPhone 4. First Android was the LG Optimus G. Never looked back.
I remember the first iPhone launch and I was actually at MacWorld that january and saw it spinning in the glass and I remember being mesmerized!! I didn’t get one until December 2007 but I still think it was my favorite phone of all time so far.
My first Smart phone Was A Windows Mobile Phone I've never even Considered using an iPhone as my Device of choice I bought the Windows mobile device myself It was $750 HTC HD2 I could run Anything on it pretty much I even switched it to Android at one point My next phone was the Atrix 2 Then I Think I had the Galaxy Nexus and every Nexus After that Except the 6p Now I have the Pixel
Aside from the touchscreen, I was completely underwhelmed by the original iPhone. Not only did it have an awful flashless camera that paled against anything from Nokia or Sony Ericsson, you also had no way to expand the memory, but the fastest it could connect to mobile data was via the near-sedentary EDGE network.
Oh yeah, it also made me use the least user friendly piece of software I've ever had the misfortune to encounter. ITunes. Shudder.
iTunes was fine during that time, if anyone is still using iTunes they are doing it wrong and probably clueless about how things work now a day's when everything is in the cloud. Can't remember last time when I absolutely needed to connect to a computer to sync anything.
I loved my og iPhone 3gs to this day it was my favorite device... It really got me into mobile computing which I do in a daily basis now... Everything I do is through my phone.. sure everything is much faster now but apple made something that was so complicated very easy to use.. I remember my first Android device, I could hardly figure out how to use it and how to get into the settings there was so much going on so many options and frankly didn't care for that kind of experience... Android has come a long way and is much more refined now but I think that's because of good competition from Apple and the iPhone
And not much has changed with it.