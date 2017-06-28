Doing its part to make Android Things into a thing, Google gives its developers a dedicated control console.

Ready to sync more things together in your house to make the next, best smart home? Android Things now offers a console for developers to more easily interact and tinker with all the devices operating on the Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

The Things console essentially gives developers more control over what's going with their connected Android Things-compatible devices. As explained in the official Android Developers blog:

This console allows developers to manage the software running on their fleet of Android Things IoT devices, including creating factory images, as well as updating the operating system and developer-provided APKs. Devices need to run a system image downloaded via the Android Things Console to receive future updates, such as the upcoming Developer Preview 5. Google provides all of the infrastructure for over-the-air (OTA) updates, so developers can focus on their specific application and not have to build their own implementation – getting their IoT devices to enter the market faster and more securely than before.

The console offers a variety of features that let you individually control each of the IoT devices you might have running Android Things, including the ability to update the firmware. You can also use the console to configure Google Play Services on each connected gadget in your house or to create custom factory images and side-load APKs. Any devices you register through the console will also receive future software updates for Android Things, including the forthcoming Developer Preview 5.

There are links in the original post to a beautiful set of documentation, and Google encourages you to join its IoT Developers Community if you aren't already.