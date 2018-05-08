Back in 2016, Google introduced Android Things as a lightweight platform for developers to create IoT devices, and now the platform is getting a formal release . Android Things 1.0 is now ready for use on consumer products, and has picked up compatibility with additional SoMs (system-on-modules) based on the NXP i.MX8M, Qualcomm SDA212, Qualcomm SDA624, and MediaTek MT8516 platforms.

Reference designs will be available in the "coming months," and Android Things will make its way onto Assistant-powered smart displays and speakers that are set to come out later this year, with Lenovo, JBL, and LG committing to the platform.

Security vulnerabilities are a major issue on IoT devices, with most devices never seeing a single update. Google is looking to address that problem by providing three years of stability fixes and security patches for all Android Things devices, with automatic updates enabled by default: