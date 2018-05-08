Back in 2016, Google introduced Android Things as a lightweight platform for developers to create IoT devices, and now the platform is getting a formal release. Android Things 1.0 is now ready for use on consumer products, and has picked up compatibility with additional SoMs (system-on-modules) based on the NXP i.MX8M, Qualcomm SDA212, Qualcomm SDA624, and MediaTek MT8516 platforms.
Reference designs will be available in the "coming months," and Android Things will make its way onto Assistant-powered smart displays and speakers that are set to come out later this year, with Lenovo, JBL, and LG committing to the platform.
Security vulnerabilities are a major issue on IoT devices, with most devices never seeing a single update. Google is looking to address that problem by providing three years of stability fixes and security patches for all Android Things devices, with automatic updates enabled by default:
One of the core tenets of Android Things is powering devices that remain secure over time. Providing timely software updates over-the-air (OTA) is a fundamental part of that. Stability fixes and security patches are supported on production hardware platforms, and automatic updates are enabled for all devices by default.
For each long-term support version, Google will offer free stability fixes and security patches for three years, with additional options for extended support. Even after the official support window ends, you will still be able to continue to push app updates to your devices.
With Google I/O set to kick off from 10 a.m. PT on May 8, we should be hearing more about the platform shortly.