He'll be succeeded by Dave Kleidermacher.

There are a seemingly endless number of things that go into creating the Android we know and love, and one of the most important is security. Adrian Ludwig has been serving as the Director of Android Security since as far back as 2011, but six years later, Ludwig has announced that he's moving to a new position.

On Google+, Ludwig said that he's now working as the Directory of Security and Privacy for Nest. Ludwig is still working within Alphabet since it also owns Nest in addition to Google, but his departure from his previous position is still big news.

Towards the end of his post, Ludwig says:

This is a big change for me -- Android Security has been one of the most amazing journeys of my life. I have an incredibly long list of people to thank for your effort, commitment, support and investment in Android security over the last 6+ years. I'm looking forward to seeing the advances in Android (and Nest) Security in 2018 and beyond!

Thankfully, Ludwig will be leaving Android's security in good hands as Dave Kleidermacher will be the new Android Security Director. Kleidermacher was the Chief Security Officer at BlackBerry, but he left the company in 2017 to work for Google.

