We're expecting Android Q's public build to drop at some point next month, and ahead of the big day, Google's engineering team behind Android Q is holding an AMA on Reddit.

The AMA takes place on Thursday, August 1 at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST until 1:20 PM PST / 4:20 PM EST. Questions can be submitted ahead of time, and per the initial post, the engineering team stresses that it wants the AMA to focus on technical aspects of Q.