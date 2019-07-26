What you need to know
- Android Q's engineering team is holding an AMA on Reddit on August 1.
- It'll start at 3:00 PM EST and go until 4:20 PM EST.
- Topics will include dark mode, gesture navigation, and a lot more.
We're expecting Android Q's public build to drop at some point next month, and ahead of the big day, Google's engineering team behind Android Q is holding an AMA on Reddit.
The AMA takes place on Thursday, August 1 at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST until 1:20 PM PST / 4:20 PM EST. Questions can be submitted ahead of time, and per the initial post, the engineering team stresses that it wants the AMA to focus on technical aspects of Q.
This is your chance to ask us technical questions related to the latest features specifically in Android Q -- from the APIs and SDK to Jetpack, Kotlin, gestures and more. Please note that we want to keep the conversation focused strictly on the engineering of the platform.
Any questions relating to Android Q are welcome, but some of the topics the team looks forward to discussing include Q's dark mode, gesture navigation, notifications, Project Mainline, and Kotlin.
It's unclear if we'll learn any tidbits about Q that aren't already public knowledge, but we'll be sure to follow the AMA just in case and report back next week if/when we learn anything interesting.