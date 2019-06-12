Android Q's new gesture navigation system is a clear upgrade over what Google tried with Android 9 Pie. Multitasking is easier, and each of the core gestures is easier to use with more fluidity. But one core part of the navigation paradigm that's still up in the air is the new back gesture.

We've seen several phone makers create their own back gestures, but not in the way Google is standardizing on with Android Q: swipe in from the edge of the screen, on either the left or right, at any time to perform the same action previously handled by the back button. This difference from the rest of the back gestures on other Android phones is extremely important because it interferes with one of the most fundamental in-app navigation systems used today: the slide-in drawer.

The slide-in drawer has been a fundamental app interface component for a decade.

The hidden slide-in drawer has been a fundamental app navigation mechanism for nearly a decade, and it's propagated beyond Android to just about every other platform in some way. Apps that don't use a slide-in drawer are few and far between, and many (including some of Google's own) rely on it as their primary system for moving through sections of the app. Even those that surface most-used functions to a bottom navigation bar still use the slide-in drawer as a dumping ground for further options.

(The only category of apps that doesn't regularly use a slide-in drawer are games, which have their own struggles with edge-based gestures.)

Using Android Q with gesture nav, every single app will lose its slide-in drawer until the developer updates.

When you're using Android Q with gesture navigation enabled, every single one of those apps loses its slide-in drawer. You simply cannot swipe in from the edge, at any place or in any way, to reveal it. The only way to show the drawer will be to tap whatever button is associated with it — typically a hamburger menu button in the top corner, which is increasingly tough to reach on large (and tall) phones. That's a massive pain that requires a change in muscle memory at the very least and dramatically reduces the speed at which you can navigate apps.