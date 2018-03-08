Android P 's first developer preview was released on March 7, and so far it's been met with a mixed bag of reactions. While there's a lot of helpful new features, not everyone is onboard with the design changes found with the quick settings panel and main settings page.

These two areas have seen a visual update with brighter colors and circular icons, and shortly after the developer preview had been out in the wild for a few hours, some Redditors were quick to point out that this updated design looks an awful lot like a Substratum theme in the Play Store.

The theme in question is Flux White from developer giannisgx89, and the similarities between it and Android P are hard to ignore. There are many elements of Flux White not found in Android P, such as its nav-bar style, multiple color accents, and custom boot screen, but the quick settings and settings page, in particular, look a lot alike.