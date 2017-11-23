Android Pay works great, but a lot of our forum users would rather use Samsung Pay any day of the week.
If you own a modern Android phone, there's a good chance you've used it to make a mobile payment at one point or another. Android Pay is your only real option to use if you own a phone from HTC, LG, Google, or OnePlus, but if you own any modern Samsung flagship, you have the choice between Android and Samsung Pay.
Samsung Pay has long had the advantage of supporting both NFC and MST transactions, and when you combine this with the ability to earn free money by simply spending as you normally would, you end up with a couple big reasons to take advantage of Samsung's service if you own hardware that's compatible with it.
When posed with the question of Android Pay versus Samsung Pay, this is what some of our forum users had to say.
ZOMMBIE111-21-2017 01:00 PM“
its 100x better! not only does it work in more places, you can make money just by using it with the rewards program.Reply
bigredgonzo11-21-2017 01:59 PM“
Overall, the biggest advantage of Samsung Pay over Android Pay and iPay is the MST technology. You can use it to tap, just like Android Pay and iPay, but where taps are not accepted, it can simulate a swipe. In fact, I find that the MST (magnetic secure transmission) works better than the tap technology. The big trick is to get the cashier to get the machine ready for a swipe, when you aren't...Reply
amyf2711-21-2017 02:21 PM“
There is no comparison, IMO. If I see a slider, my Samsung Pay works. I don't have to look for Android Pay available notices etc.Reply
Baby_Doc11-21-2017 08:24 PM“
I haven't use Google Pay, but I use Samsung Pay all of the time. I have my Costco Visa card registered which gives me money back when I use it almost anywhere. Along with that, I am also getting Samsung Reward Points, which is a bonus you don't get with GoogleReply
With all that said, we'd now like to pass the question on to you – Do you use Android Pay or Samsung Pay?
Reader comments
Samsung Pay. There is no competition for me. Much better payment platform overall even here in Canada where tap to pay is already plentiful.
Me too, Samsung Pay is the absolute best. It's excepted just about everywhere. I like when the cashier's say that won't work then it does. Always good for a laugh!
I have been using Android pay for last 6 months and it just works. Can't beat the reward points and discount gift cards
Android pay here as I wrote Samsung off years ago.
QQ - How does Samsung pay work with chip enabled cards? As the magnetic strip will be gone in a couple of years anyway.
Works the same way.
All my cards are chipped and they still work with mag readers when I use Samsung Pay.
I used Anroid Pay before Samsung Pay came out but once I started using Samsung Pay Android Pay became obolete. I kind of remembering reading something about Samsung licensing the MST technology out to other manufactures so maybe some day everyone will get to use the samsung service because it's superior to Android and Apple Pay.
Neither.
Now that I have the Pixel 2 XL I REALLY miss Samsung Pay. It's the best phone I've ever had but Samsung Pay is so good it's no comparison. I hope Samsung licenses it soon!
Get a Gear S3. That's what I have and it works flawlessly with my Pixel 2 XL.
Android is not even on my phone.
Samsung Pay; it literally works everywhere Android Pay does, plus where it doesn't. Why is this a comparison?
Side note: for whatever reason, I've had a heck of a time getting it to work with Walmart checkout lanes though...I've had to resort to using my physical card multiple times.
None!! Because after constantly getting payments denied and spending way more time trying to get it to work..I realized something. I could of just taken out my debit card and it would of saved me alot of time. I got a Note 8 at the beginning of the month and the free $200 samsung pay dollars was so a pain to actually use. it wasn't until Samsung pay paired up with Visa checkout that I was able to spend the money online on Best Buy