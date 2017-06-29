Android Pay gets another partner in Canada.

Android Pay may not have had the all-encompassing support of the Canadian banks that Apple Pay did, but Google continues to add partners to the mobile payment platform.

This week, American Express cardholders can now add their credit and charge cards to the service, augmenting the existing Visa, MasterCard and Interac support that came earlier in June.

While popular banks like CIBC, BMO, Scotiabank, PC Financial, Desjardins, National Bank, and soon Tangerine, are on board, Canada's two most popular consumer banks, TD Canada Trust and RBC Royal Bank, are nowhere to be found, subsisting on their own considerably less useful in-app mobile payment solutions.

In the meantime, AMEX cards — which are still not accepted at many small businesses across the country — are free to tap, tap, tap.

How to set up Android Pay in Canada