Traveling the NYC subway will soon get slightly less terrible.
If you live in New York City, you probably own a MetroCard for getting through downtown via the subway system. The MetroCard has been the primary way of accessing the NYC subway since the 1990s as a way to phase out the use of physical tokens, and it was recently announced that the MetroCard is now getting replaced with NFC.
London already uses near-field-communication technology for accessing its subway systems, so while this isn't a revolutionary move, it's one that we're thankful to see nonetheless. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently approved the $573 million program that will replace MetroCards for NFC, initially installing the new system in 500 turnstiles and 600 busses in late 2018, with the plan to have all subway stations and buses outfitted with the new tech at some point in 2020.
With the NFC readers, you'll be able to zip around the city using Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and contactless debit/credit cards. Travelers will be able to use MetroCards through 2023, but when that year rolls around, the physical plastic cards will officially be discontinued.
Per the chairman of the MTA, Joseph J. Lhota, "It's the next step in bringing us into the 21st century, which we need to do. It's going to be transformative."
Reader comments
Glad there'll be less litter on the subways there! Cards-wise, anyway...
It's about time....
Knowing how the MTA operates, I wouldn't be surprised if they delay this rollout to 2025, if ever.
Just look how long it took to deploy wifi access to all train stops.
But this sucks for anyone who have phones that don't have NFC built in(basically low income residents in East NY, Brownsville, Bronx)
So long as they keep all forms of payment it should be ok.... My thing is, how many people that actually have nfc is gonna actually use this to buy swipes.....most people don't even know what nfc is..... Hell I know and I still don't use it..... And I set up Android pay