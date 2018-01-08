Google is taking the first step to unifying its disparate payment brands.
Since it was announced back in 2015, Android Pay has overshadowed another legacy Google payment brand, Google Wallet, which, though it once offered in-store payments, has since been relegated to a cross-platform peer-to-peer money exchange system.
Today, that all changes as Android Pay and Google Wallet are combining to form a single payment brand under the Big G: Google Pay. For existing users of both services, the move is mainly just a logo refresh, but down the line Google says it will take considerable advantage of these new synergies. The branding will also encompass other ways users pay for, and with, Google services, such as on the Play Store and when automatically filling out credit card details in Chrome.
With Google Pay, it'll be easier for you to use the payment information saved to your Google Account, so you can speed through checkout with peace of mind. Over the coming weeks, you'll see Google Pay online, in store, and across Google products, as well as when you're paying friends.
To entice people to sign up, Google is working with a number of retailers on promotional items, such as $10 off any $50+ order at B&H or $5 off a Fandango ticket. Google also says that some apps, such as Airbnb, Dice, and Fandango, have already updated their branding, while more will come in the next little while.
So no new features or countries supported with this announcement, but it's nice to know that Wallet is sunsetting properly and Google is taking payments more seriously than ever.
Reader comments
The rebranding makes sense since other Android manufacturers have payment apps, so calling it Android Pay was to broad. Google Wallet hasn't seen much progress so hopefully it can be boosted under the Google Pay umbrella as a feature within the service.
Nice, makes sense
I wish they’d do the same for the messaging apps
Neato. Rebrand all day long, Samsung pay is still better and Apple pay still owns the mindshare.
finally. hopefully the p2p money transfer of google wallet stays.
"Google is taking payments more seriously than ever." this link to HP recalls??
Google will give up on it like everything else....
Soo about that Allo Sms intergration xD
This was the logical move when the moved Google Wallet to Android Pay in the first place....
It should have been called Google Pay instead of Google Wallet back in the day. Google Wallet used to do the same thing before Android Pay was made. Now it just seems everything is coming full circle.
At this point I think MST is the only reason I have a Samsung device, so as soon as El Goog supports MST then I can start looking around.
Pretty sure Google won't have mst anytime soon because Samsung bought the patents when they bought looppay and refuse to liscense the tech because it's the only advantage they have in electronic payments
So... First, they release Google Wallet, which allows both NFC purchases and money transfer. Then, they split the functionality so Wallet is only for money transfer, and Android Pay handles NFC payments. Now, they're merging the two services back together? WTF? Why split them in the first place?
I was thinking the same thing. Way to go in circles.
The way I see it.
Google separated the 2 services to better code and lock down the security of each service across multiple devices. Once they got everything locked down, they merge em back together to bring a more secure functional service to the android ecosystem :)
I thought Google was the search engine of the company. Why not call it Alphabet Pay?