Android P is coming, and the rampant naming speculation begins NOW.
Android Oreo? Old news. With version 8.0 of the OS finally out the door, and literally some devices now receiving over-the-air updates, it's time to focus on what's next.
Android P!
That's right, at the time of writing we're just seven short months away from the first developer preview of the next, next version of Android.
We would never be so crude as to see anything comical in Googlers at I/O 2018 proclaiming that "developers can get P on their devices today". So instead we're going to focus on the eventual nickname for P, which should be heading to a device you probably don't own yet from mid-2018.
Android 9.0 Petit Four
If you're a huge Android nerd, you may already know that there's already been an Android "Petit Four." Before Google settled into alphabetic desserts, Android 1.1 went by that name internally.
Might Google revisit these tiny French cakes for the 2018 release of Android? It's possible. Petits fours come in many varieties, both savoury and sweet, reflecting the diversity of the Android ecosystem. They'd also make for ideal hors d'oeuvre at whatever launch event takes place for the version.
There's also a British variety known as a French fancy, which is... a less likely moniker.
- Pro: A diverse confectionary, petits fours are together, but not the same.
- Con: Confusing plural form. Petit fours? Petits four? Petit fourses?
Android Central rating: 4 /10
Android 9.0 Pound Cake
From a historic European appetizer to an American classic, the pound cake is a no-nonsense dessert that cares not for fancy toppings or intricate pastry layers.
It's basically a cake with all the sliders set to their default levels: Just a pound of flour, a pound of butter, a pound of eggs, and a pound of sugar — or any other weight that sticks to that 1:1:1:1 ratio.
Android Pound Cake wouldn't be the most imaginative dessert, nor the most visually appealing. (Your basic pound cake looks a bit like a loaf of bread gone wrong.) But hey, Google could always surprise us. Just stick a couple of antennae in there and you're halfway towards a Bugdroid.
- Pro: Pays tributes to Google's roots as an American company.
- Con: Visually bland: Android statue would basically look like a cinder block.
Android Central rating: 1/10
Android 9.0 Pastille
We're getting into more esoteric territory here, at least depending on where you live — or what time period you reside in. (Anyone who grew up in the UK, either recently or in the distant past, will be more than familiar with Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles.)
Sometimes used for medicinal purposes, pastilles are hard, chewy, gum-like candy, often dusted with sugar. It's easy to envision tiny Android sweets in various colors, and so pastille might be a decent outside bet for Android 9.0.
- Pro: Varied and colorful, like the Android ecosystem.
- Con: Victorian-era candy perhaps not best suited to a futuristic OS.
Android Central rating: 4/10
Android 9.0 Popsicle
Android Popsicle would be the first frozen dessert in the pantheon since 2011's Ice Cream Sandwich, and overall it's probably the most likely candidate for Android 9.0. Though the word popsicle is mostly a North American thing, most of the world is familiar with the concept of a the underlying treat — colored sugar water, frozen into a mold and held by a stick. (Yes, fellow Brits, I am describing an ice lolly.)
So there you go. There's an excellent chance Google will be doling out frozen Bugdroid ice pops in the summer of 2018.
- Pro: A refreshing summer treat for August 2018.
- Con: British people might be confused.
Android Central rating: 9/10
Android 9.0 Pancake
Who doesn't love pancakes? Monsters, probably. Terrible people. Whether topped with maple syrup, banana, nutella, jelly, bacon or even fried chicken, the humble pancake is a not insignificant achievement of human civilization. What other tasty treat has an entire day dedicated to its worship?
As a much-loved dish in all its various forms, pancake has the mainstream appeal Google would need to promote its next OS to the masses.
- Pro: Delicious as breakfast, dessert, supper, or anything in between. Solid branding opportunity for Bugdroid-shaped cakes.
- Con: Inconvenient timing of Shrove Tuesday 2018 in early February.
Android 9.0 Profiterole
We've already ventured close to profiterole territory with Android Eclair, all the way back in 2010. And I'll be honest — compared to the other desserts on this list, profiteroles don't really do anything for me. Light pastry, consisting mostly of air, is combined with whipped cream, again, with air occupying much of that space.
Chocolate toppings sometimes become involved, but honestly, by then, why even bother?
The name is pretentious, and so is the dessert itself. Just look at it, up there, thinking it's better than you.
- Pro: None.
- Con: Consists mostly of air. Basically just a jumped-up eclair.
Android Central rating: 0/10
Android 9.0 Puff Pastry
We're kinda scraping the barrel here, as puff pastry isn't really a dessert in its own right. (Unless you're really hungry.) Nevertheless, unlike that snooty profiterole up there, puff pastry is a sweet (or savoury) treat of the people. So at least it's got that going for it.
- Pro: Potential marketing tie-in with Sean Combs
- Con: More an ingredient than a dessert. Diddy likely unreceptive to marketing tie-in.
Android Central rating: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ /10
Android 9.0 Pecan Pie / Pumpkin Pie / Anything Else In a Pie
Here's your best bet for the internal Google codename for Android P. Internally, Lollipop was Lemon Meringue Pie, and KitKat was Key Lime Pie before Nestle got involved. There's pie history, you might say. Pecan and pumpkin would be popular choices, but there's also peach pie and pirog pie, a Russian pastry sometimes involving apples, berries and other fruits.
None of these pastries are likely to emerge as the marketing name for Android P — too many syllables, for one — but we'll be keeping an eye out for pie-related code commits in AOSP early on in the new year.
- Pro:
- Con:
Android Central rating: / 10
So which will it be? Share your P predictions down in the comments! We'll find out exactly who's right in just under a year!
Reader comments
What will Android P be called?
Pistachio.
Oh yeah!!! That is really a very good name for the next version of Android!
"Android Pistachio"
That's a dry fruit - not a dessert/sweet.
Peanut butter
ANDROID 9.0 PEEP
Agree and peep is an easy mascot even though we already had marshmellow..
If 9.0 will be a version that everyone hates, name it Peep. The worst Easter dessert of ALL TIME!!!! Sorry, I really just don't like peeps and I am not alone.
Peppermint Patty, Poptart or Payday
Pudding
its pudd'n.
I think you're right that Popsicle is the most likely name, but I believe that's technically a trademarked term. Would need to make a deal with Unilever, it looks like.
And don't forget a previous verison was called Ice Cream Sandwich, so Popsicle would be a nice link to the past.
How about Parfait?
Everyone likes parfait :-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-D8Qq2huHw
Popcorn?
Android 9.0 Pineapple
If it's pineapple I'm buying an iPhone.
Lol
Actually, I'm liking Popsicle. I'm feelin' the Popsicle. Yeah, Android 9.0 Popsicle.
Invite all the suck it puns, go ahead.
What about Android Peppermint?
Pop Rocks
My money is on popsicle.
It'd be cool if it were pancake.
But I'm really hoping it's PopTart
My money's on Popsicle.
It's Android Pizza or I'm not updating!
Android 9.0 Peanut Butter. Runs buttery smooth.... or Pumpkin Pie because of alliteration.
Pistachio Pinacolada :=D
Maybe they won't be doing any kind of puns in their name, but just "Android Pi" would be pretty interesting.
Yeah popsicle really seems likely. As soon as I saw the stock photo Alex used I immediately imagined it being shaped into a bug droid. I also like pumpkin pie, or even just pie (pi/π)
I would love for it to be Android Pumpkin Pie but that's because I'm basic.
Peanut Butter Cup
Then you've ruined R!
It totally needs to be pumpkin spice. It will sell like crazy! Now my favorite sweet and juicy treat also starts with P but that is too vulgar LOL
Pumpkin Pi
Though I prefer Blueberry. Yum
No question, It's gotta be Poptart.
It hits all the right buttons:
It's easy and fun to say
They are rectangle and colourful which makes for a perfect mascot
another corporate sponsor they can get behind
Everyone knows what a Poptart is!
I support PopTart
Profiterole is good. It's one of those names Americans will be able to spend an entire year butchering just like they did with Nougat lol
I don't really care about these names. In fact, I'd be fine with them dropping them altogether and just use numbers like everyone else. That said, if the design changes continue in the same vein as the ones on 8.0, then they might as well call Android 9.0 Poop.
Really? Can you say aluminum properly?
You mean aluminium?
What a git.
Geez this guy again...
Yep the instant I saw the green Popsicle I thought, that's the one. Of course being from Texas and having a congenital love for pecan pie or pralines either of those would be ok. But.... Popsicle is just better.
Since "pancake" is a bit boring, they should go with every child's (in Sweden at least) favourite treat - pancake cake! :-D
https://www.hannasbageri.se/wp-content/files/2015/02/DSC_6754-1024x753.jpg
PUNANI🤤
Peanut Butter or Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Brittle
ANDROID POOP?
p**sy! It's a sweet treat.
How would you possibly know?
Too soon. Too soon.
Android Pfeffernusse
Peanut Butter/Brittle. Peaches and Cream(highly sexual). Pumpkin Pie is the nostalgic one.
Still wish Nabisco would get some green Oreos out for a limited time. Show my support. Lol
Android Pez
Totally sell pez dispensers with bugdroid head
Peppermint would be interesting. it's already a Linux distribution.
It's gotta be pi π, play on words for the math symbol and the dessert.
Peanut butter
I'm going to make that pound cake this weekend.
Since its usually an October release for new hardware I think Pumpkin Pie makes a lot of sense. Though I prefer Pecan Pie to eat.
Popsicle won't work. Can you image what the Mascot would look like with that stick hanging between his legs?? 8-| Just sayin.
Have you seen the double Popsicles that have 2 sticks you can break apart? They'll probably use that and make the sticks it's legs. I will admit I did chuckle at the thought when I read your comment though.
I thought of that too.
But it'll be OK if it's a female popsicle!
What about Peppermint Patty? Double P's.
Parfait. It's gonna be Parfait.
I'm getting hungry.
Popping candy
Pop Rocks!
Sorry, still not over OREO yet....
I'm all for Android Pie!
...about
I hate how we start talking about the next update before this one is even out
Peppermint, I'm calling it right now.
Needs to be something internationally used and known. Popsicle is almost exclusively American. Kit-Kat and Gingerbread are British, Nougat and Eclair are French, Froyo and Oreo - American but they are all consumed and well known the world over so are universal and they were all fine. Popcorn works for me and fits the theme well
How is Kit-Kat British? Many Americans love Kit-Kats. You can get them at just about any store that sells candy.
Polo?
Probably popsicle, but pumpkin pie might be a good fit.
Android Poop, considering how ****** the current build of Oreo is
Pumpkin Pie?
I'm calling Popsicle
Pumpernickel
Popcorn
Peppermint.
Popsicle def.
Mostly likely Pancake or Popsicle will be Android P, without a doubt.
How about Princess Cake (Prinsesstårta)?
I wonder if Android Z would end up being Zefir/Zephyr
Paczki. Pro: world's greatest Polish jelly doughnut. Con: no one outside of Poland and Polish communities in America can pronounce it correctly.
🥜 butter
Poptart
I am thinking: Praline
They should call Android P just....Android Pie
Simple and to the point!