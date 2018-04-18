There's a lot to look forward to in Android P, and during next month's Google I/O conference, we should get even more info on what to expect from the new software later this year. We already outlined some of our favorite features found in Android P so far, but it looks like another recently discovered one will make using Bluetooth speakers and headphones much more enjoyable.

As it currently stands, the volume you set for one Bluetooth device remains the same for whatever else you use. For example, if you're jamming out to your favorite tunes at max volume with a Bluetooth speaker, your volume will remain at full blast when you put on your wireless headphones – even if you were last listening to them at a lower level. Thankfully, according to XDA Developers, Android P will change this. Spotted in a commit in the Android Open Source Project, there's a new item called "Implement Bluetooth device volume memory" and states –

Bluetooth volume memory is now handled on a per device basis. The volume is stored in a shared preference and is loaded every time the device is active.