After plenty of speculation, Android P is finally here – well, sort of. The first developer preview was officially released on March 7, 2018, and while it's still incredibly buggy and unstable, gives us an early look at what we can expect for the software's final release. Thanks to a timeline that was recently shared on the Android Developers site, we now have a better idea as to when that'll happen.

In early May, Google will release Developer Preview 2. This will see Android P exiting the alpha stage and entering its official beta, and we should get an announcement for this change during Google I/O that's scheduled to take place between May 8th and the 10th. Also, while it's not officially confirmed quite yet, DP2 should also see Android P open up as a public beta that anyone can access if they so choose.