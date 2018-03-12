"The settings are too colorful." "How dare they support screens with notches." "The time is on the LEFT??? WHAAATTTT!!!!" If you've spent any amount of time reading up on Android P's first developer preview, chances are you've come across comments along these lines. Some of the changes found in DP1 have left many Android users shaking with fear and anger, and while some of the design tweaks are questionable, there's nothing here worth breaking a sweat over. Google will release three other developer previews before Android P goes public, meaning much of what we're seeing right now will likely change and become a lot more polished by launch day. With that in mind and based on what we're seeing so far, these are my initial impressions of Android P. Confession: I like the new UI Android P looks very similar compared to Oreo, but there are a couple key differences that have been throwing people for a loop – the quick settings panel and settings page. In Android P, quick settings have adopted a rounded, more colorful aesthetic with circular icons and blue accent colors in favor of the white and gray ones currently found in Oreo. It's been referred to as "cartoony" and "childish", but I honestly don't hate it. The new look gives Android a bit more personality, and it blends nicely with Google's Material Design. The settings page has seen similar treatment, too. The search bar at the top has rounded corners, and the icons for each settings page have been turned into circles – each one with its own unique color. It's quite the change from Oreo's monochrome color palette, but again, it's something I'm on board with.

A lot of what we're seeing so far in Android P shows an evolution in Material Design. Things are becoming more rounded and circular, there are more splashes of color where things used to be gray, and the notification tray and home screen dock have more card-like designs. This is likely our first glimpse at Material Design 2.0, and I personally can't wait to see more of it. Android's already great notifications are getting even better One of Android's most underrated yet critically important features is its handling of notifications. Android's already years ahead of iOS in this department, and with Android P, they're going to get even better. Android P will allow apps to show full pictures/stickers in the notification panel, and even more exciting, smart/quick replies are being added as well. This looks very similar to Google's recently launched Reply app, and having this functionality built into Android by default is awesome. For someone like myself that uses their phone mostly for work purposes, notifications play an essential part in my day-to-day routine. Android already makes it easy to sift through a heap of piled-up notifications, and the new features P is touting off will only make managing these even easier. There's a lot going on behind the scenes

Those user-facing features are enticing enough on their own, but just like Oreo, there's much more going on behind the scenes that'll help elevate the user experience day after day. I won't run through every single change, but some of the ones I'm looking forward to the most include: Autofill will work with web browsers by default

Moving your cursor when editing text has a zoom-in effect so you can more easily see what you're doing

Do Not Disturb is much simpler. Instead of messing with three different profiles, you now just turn it on and choose what notifications you want to hear

Pixel 2's Always-on-Display now shows your battery percentage at the bottom of the screen

New screenshot button when holding down power button w/ built-in editing tools

A microphone on the Google Search bar in Pixel Launcher to prompt the Google Assistant More could change with the Pixel 3