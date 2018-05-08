The Android P Beta program isn't just for Pixel phones

We saw an early developer preview of Android P just a short while ago, and now the Android Beta program is back and in full swing.

Open for Pixel phones — including first generation Pixel and Pixel XL devices — you can try the next version of Android with just a click instead of unlocking bootloaders and flashing things and the headaches that can accompany it all. Be warned though, as Google clearly tells you the Beta Program is beta software. Meaning it can and will be broken and might be something you shouldn't use if you really need your phone.

Once you know and understand that, head over to the Android Beta program website and enroll your Pixel or Pixel 2, then strap in and enjoy the ride.